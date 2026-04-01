AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR AND PGA TOUR VALERO TEXAS OPEN HEADLINE LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

Mike Tirico Calls Final Round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur this Saturday, April 4 at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Coverage of Valero Texas Open from TPC San Antonio on NBC and Peacock Begins Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET; Final Round Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.’s Journey as Professional Sports Photographer Showcased in Photographer No. 24, Premiering this Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 1, 2026 –The Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open headlines NBC Sports’ live golf coverage on NBC and Peacock this week.

AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR

48 of the world’s top 50 female amateurs are scheduled to play in the seventh edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this week. The first two rounds will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club before the top 30 (and ties) compete in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club for the title.

Provided she remains an amateur, the winner will receive an invitation to the next five Augusta National Women’s Amateurs, the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2026 AIG Women’s Open, the 2026 Chevron Championship, the 2026 Evian Championship and any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships for which she is eligible for one year.

No. 1 in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings Kiara Romero headlines a star-studded field that features four Stanford Cardinal players who occupy four of the top six spots in the rankings: Paula Martin Sampedro (No. 2), Andrea Revuelta (No. 3), Meja Ortengren (No. 5), and reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Megha Ganne (No. 6). Americans Farah O’Keefe (No. 4), last year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur runner-up Asterisk Talley (No. 10), and 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis (No. 14) are all expected to compete.

Carla Bernat Escuder, who since turned professional, broke the scoring record by two strokes in her 2025 win over Talley, finishing at 12 under par to become the first Spaniard to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

NBC Sports’ announce team for Augusta National Women’s Amateur features Mike Tirico handling play-by-play alongside analysts Morgan Pressel and Paige Mackenzie, with on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay and Emilia Doran. Cara Banks will conduct interviews.

The final round at Augusta National Golf Club will be presented on NBC and Peacock this Saturday at Noon ET.

Days after winning the women’s overall World Cup skiing title, Milan Cortina slalom gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin narrates the opening tease for Saturday’s final round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Leading into Masters week April 9-12 at Augusta National, NBC Sports presents Photographer No. 24, premiering Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. The show follows the journey of National Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who was a credentialed member of the Masters photography pool last year as he pursues professional sports photography. The feature will be available on Peacock after airing on NBC.

NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team for Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Play by Play



Mike Tirico

Analyst



Morgan Pressel

Holes



Paige Mackenzie

On-Course



Jim “Bones” Mackay

Emilia Doran

Interviews



Cara Banks

2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Coverage Schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Date

Time (ET)

Program

Platform

Wed., April 1

1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Round 1

Golf Channel

Thurs., April 2

1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Round 2

Golf Channel

Sat., April 4

12 – 3:30 p.m.

Final Round

NBC, Peacock



Notable Players This Week



Kiara Romero

Paula Martin Sampedro

Andrea Revuelta

Farah O’Keefe

Meja Ortengren

Megha Ganne

Maria Jose Marin

Eila Galitsky

Soomin Oh

Asterisk Talley

PGA TOUR: VALERO TEXAS OPEN

The PGA TOUR remains in Texas this weekend at the Valero Texas Open on Oaks Course from TPC San Antonio. The final pathway to the Masters Tournament, currently 22 players invited to Augusta National will compete in the Valero Texas Open. Three of the last six winners of the Valero Texas Open qualified for the Masters Tournament with their victory, including 2024 champion Akshay Bhatia, 2022 winner J.J. Spaun and 2019 winner Corey Conners.

The field of 132 players who will compete for $9.8 million and 500 FedExCup points features No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley (No. 10), Robert MacIntyre (No. 11), Sepp Straka (No. 12), J.J. Spaun (No. 13), and Hideki Matsuyama (No. 14).

In 2025, Brian Harman won his fourth career PGA TOUR title at Valero Texas Open, beating runner-up Ryan Gerard by three shots.

NBC Sports’ announce team for Valero Texas Open includes Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon handling play-by-play alongside analysts Kevin Kisner and Curt Byrum, with on-course reporters Notah Begay, Smylie Kaufman and John Wood. Jordan Cornette will conduct interviews.

NBC Sports’ third round coverage on Saturday, April 4 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with final round coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 5 on NBC and Peacock.

NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team for Valero Texas Open

Play by Play



Dan Hicks

Terry Gannon

Analysts



Kevin Kisner

Notah Begay

On-Course



Curt Byrum

Smylie Kaufman

John Wood

Interviews



Jordan Cornette

2026 Valero Texas Open Coverage Schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Date

Time (ET)

Program

Platform

Thurs., April 2

4 – 7 p.m.

Round 1

Golf Channel

Fri., April 3

4 – 7 p.m.

Round 2

Golf Channel

Sat., Apil 4

1 – 3:30 p.m.

Round 3

Golf Channel

Sat., April 4

3:30 – 6 p.m.

Round 3

NBC, Peacock

Sun., April 5

1 – 2:30 p.m.

Final Round

Golf Channel

Sun., April 5

2:30 – 6 p.m.

Final Round

NBC, Peacock



Notable Players This Week



Tommy Fleetwood

Russell Henley

Robert MacIntyre

Sepp Straka

J.J. Spaun

Hideki Matsuyama

Ludvig Åberg

Maverick McNealy

Johnny Keefer

Brian Harman

--NBC SPORTS--