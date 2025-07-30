BACK TO FOOTBALL – NFL PRESEASON KICKS OFF THIS THURSDAY NIGHT, JULY 31 WITH CHARGERS VS. LIONS IN PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME GAME ON NBC & PEACOCK

Pregame Coverage Begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America On-Site in Canton, Ohio, Followed by 2025 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET

Brent Musburger, Hall of Fame’s 2025 Pete Rozelle Radio Television Award Winner, to Be Interviewed on FNIA and Joins Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in Booth in Second Half

2025 Hall of Fame Inductees Antonio Gates, Eric Allen, Jared Allen and Sterling Sharpe to Be Interviewed During Game and Featured in FNIA

PFT Live to be On-Site in Canton, Ohio on July 31 and Aug. 1; New Season Streams Live Monday-Friday at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW

Carrie Underwood Stars in Show Open for NBC’s SNF for 13th Consecutive Year - Highlights from New Show Open to Premiere During Game this Thursday Night

NBC Sunday Night Football’s Milestone 20th Season Kicks Off with Defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles Hosting Dallas Cowboys on Thurs., Sept. 4 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 30, 2025 – NBC Sports kicks off its coverage of the 2025 NFL season this Thursday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET, as the Los Angeles Chargers face the Detroit Lions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on NBC and Peacock. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America on-site in Canton.

NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football announce team of Mike Tirico (play-by-play) Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) will be on the call for Chargers-Lions, with Terry McAulay serving as rules analyst.

Football Night in America will be hosted on-location in Canton by Maria Taylor and features former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, as well as Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, NFL insider Mike Florio, fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, and co-host Jac Collinsworth.

This show will preview the 2025 NFL season and celebrate the players being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

Members of this year’s Hall of Fame class – which includes tight end Antonio Gates, who spent his entire 16-year career with the Chargers, defensive back Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe – will be featured on FNIA and interviewed in-game by Melissa Stark. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is also expected to be interviewed on FNIA.

Legendary announcer Brent Musburger will speak with Maria Taylor on being named the 2025 Pete Rozelle Radio Television Award recipient, bestowed annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football. Musburger will also join Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth during the second half of the Hall of Fame Game.

Also on FNIA, Matthew Berry will unveil his highly anticipated 2025 fantasy football ‘Ride or Die’ selection. Previous ‘Ride or Die’ picks include Kyler Murray (2024), Amon-Ra St. Brown (2023, finished as WR3), Jalen Hurts (2022, finished as QB3), and Austin Ekeler (2021, finished as RB2).

PFT LIVE ON-SITE IN CANTON

PFT Live, which features NFL insider Mike Florio and rotating co-hosts Chris Simms, Devin McCourty, Rodney Harrison, and Michael Holley tackle the biggest NFL rumors and stories on and off the field, will air live from Canton, Ohio July 31 and Aug. 1 at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

Beginning yesterday, July 28, NBC Sports NOW unveiled their new Monday-Friday daily lineup of shows, which includes:

NBC Sports NOW Monday-Friday Daily Lineup

Show

Time (ET)

PFT Live

7-9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

12-3 p.m.

PFT Live (re-air)

3-5 p.m.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

5-6 p.m.

Chris Simms Unbuttoned

6-7 p.m.



NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and highlights, is available via Peacock, the NBC Sports App on mobile and tablet devices, and all major FAST Channel distributors, including the Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus.

For more information, click here.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD SNF OPEN

Multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood will star in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for the 13th consecutive season beginning September 7 on NBC and Peacock. Highlights from Underwood’s new SNF show open will premiere during the Hall of Fame Game this Thurs., July 31.

NBC’s SNF KICKS OFF 20TH SEASON IN 36 DAYS!

NBC’s SNF begins its milestone 20th season in 36 days on Thursday, Sept. 4 in NFL Kickoff ’25 as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley and the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. The opener marks the record 17th matchup between the clubs in NBC’s SNF package, and the first time Dallas and Philadelphia will meet in Week 1 since 2000.

Three nights later (Sept. 7), NBC Sports’ SNF opener features the past two NFL MVPs as Lamar Jackson (’23 MVP) and the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens visit Josh Allen (’24 MVP) and the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff – a two-point Buffalo victory. The game is the first in Buffalo’s 53rd and final season at Highmark Stadium, which will make way for a new Bills’ home in 2026.

Click here for more information on this year’s Sunday Night Football schedule.

2025 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Thurs. Sept. 4 NFL Kickoff Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Sun. Sept. 7 Week 1 Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Sun. Sept. 14 Week 2 Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Sun. Sept. 21 Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Sun. Sept. 28 Week 4 Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Oct. 5 Week 5 New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills *Sun. Oct. 12 Week 6 Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Oct. 19 Week 7 Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Oct. 26 Week 8 Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers *Sun. Nov. 2 Week 9 Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders *Sun. Nov. 9 Week 10 Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers *Sun. Nov. 16 Week 11 Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Nov. 23 Week 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams **Thurs. Nov. 27 Week 13 Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens *Sun. Nov. 30 Week 13 Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders *Sun. Dec. 7 Week 14 Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 14 Week 15 Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Dec. 21 Week 16 Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins Sat. Dec. 27 Week 17 *PEACOCK EXCLUSIVE* From Sat. pool *Sun. Dec. 28 Week 17 Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Jan. 4 Week 18 NFL #Game272 – TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING: This season, “flexible scheduling” for NBC’s Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17. During these flex scheduling windows, the games initially scheduled for NBC Sunday Night Football are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures

--NBC SPORTS--