CARA BANKS NAMED LEAD PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF LPGA TOUR

Banks to Call The Chevron Championship, the First Major Of 2026 Season, This Weekend on NBC and Peacock: Third Round this Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. ET, Final Round Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. ET

World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul and No. 2 Nelly Korda Lead the Field at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 22, 2026 – Cara Banks has been named the lead play-by-play voice of NBC Sports’ LPGA Tour coverage, it was announced today.



Banks debuts in her new role at this weekend’s Chevron Championship – the first major championship of the 2026 LPGA Tour season – calling the third round on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the final round on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ announce team for The Chevron Championship features Banks alongside analysts Morgan Pressel (2007 Chevron Championship winner), Tom Abbott, and Paige Mackenzie, with on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay and Emilia Doran. Amy Rogers will conduct interviews.

Banks handled select LPGA play-by-play duties in 2025, including Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Mizuho Americas Open, and lead-in coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open, as well as the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2021.

A reporter for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage, Banks works on many of NBCUniversal’s biggest events and across numerous sports and properties, most recently serving as an alpine skiing reporter at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Previously, Banks was a host for the 2024 Paris Olympics on CNBC and E! and a host on NBCSN for the Tokyo Olympics. She won a Sports Emmy as part of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which was honored as Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event.

Joining GOLF Channel in 2015 as a co-host for Morning Drive, the network’s daily news and lifestyle program, Banks served as a studio host for Golf Central and Golf Central Live From news programming on-site at golf’s major championships and biggest events.

LPGA TOUR: THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP

The Chevron Championship – the first of the LPGA Tour’s five major championships – takes center stage this week at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. Beginning in 1972, Chevron became a major in 1983. After 50 years in Rancho Mirage, California (1972-2022), and three tournaments held in The Woodlands, Texas (2023-25), the event moves closer to Chevron’s new corporate headquarters and the center of downtown Houston.

In the largest playoff (five players) in LPGA major championship history, 2024 Rookie of the Year Mao Saigo became a Rolex first-time winner at The Chevron Championship in 2025.

The field of 132 players who will compete for $8 million and 650 CME points features the Top 10 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings; No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, previous Chevron Championship winners No. 2 Nelly Korda (2024) and No. 8 Lydia Ko (2016), Hyo Joo Kim (No. 3), Charley Hull (No. 4), Hannah Green (No. 5), Miyu Yamashita (No. 6), and Minjee Lee (No. 7).

NBC Sports’ third round coverage on Saturday, April 25 begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel, with final round coverage at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26 on Peacock, and 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ presentation of The Chevron Championship will also utilize drone camera coverage to showcase aerial shots of Memorial Park Golf Course.

NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team for The Chevron Championship

Play by Play

Cara Banks

Analysts

Morgan Pressel

Holes

Tom Abbott

Paige Mackenzie

On-Course

Jim “Bones” Mackay

Emilia Doran

Interviews



Amy Rogers

The Chevron Championship 2026 Coverage Schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Date

Time (ET)

Program

Platform

Thurs., April 23

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Round 1

Golf Channel

Thurs., April 23

6 – 8 p.m.

Round 1

Golf Channel

Fri., April 24

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Round 2

Golf Channel

Fri., April 24

6 – 8 p.m.

Round 2

Golf Channel

Sat., April 25

1 – 3 p.m.

Round 3

NBC, Peacock

Sat., April 25

3 – 6 p.m.

Round 3

Golf Channel, Peacock

Sun., April 26

1:30 – 2 p.m.

Final Round

Peacock

Sun., April 26

2 – 5:30 p.m.

Final Round

NBC, Peacock



Notable Players This Week

Jeeno Thitikul



Nelly Korda



Hyo Joo Kim



Charley Hull



Hannah Green



Miyu Yamashita



Minjee Lee



Lydia Ko



Sei Young Kim



Lottie Woad

--NBC SPORTS--