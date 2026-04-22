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Notre Dame NBC
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL BLUE-GOLD GAME PRESENTED LIVE THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 25, AT 2 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

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ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK
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“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS TAMPA BAY THIS WEEKEND, WITH FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISITING SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUN., APRIL 19 ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO
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SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
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CARA BANKS NAMED LEAD PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF LPGA TOUR

Published April 22, 2026 11:17 AM

Banks to Call The Chevron Championship, the First Major Of 2026 Season, This Weekend on NBC and Peacock: Third Round this Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. ET, Final Round Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. ET

World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul and No. 2 Nelly Korda Lead the Field at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 22, 2026 Cara Banks has been named the lead play-by-play voice of NBC Sports’ LPGA Tour coverage, it was announced today.

Banks debuts in her new role at this weekend’s Chevron Championship – the first major championship of the 2026 LPGA Tour season – calling the third round on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the final round on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ announce team for The Chevron Championship features Banks alongside analysts Morgan Pressel (2007 Chevron Championship winner), Tom Abbott, and Paige Mackenzie, with on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay and Emilia Doran. Amy Rogers will conduct interviews.

Banks handled select LPGA play-by-play duties in 2025, including Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Mizuho Americas Open, and lead-in coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open, as well as the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2021.

A reporter for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage, Banks works on many of NBCUniversal’s biggest events and across numerous sports and properties, most recently serving as an alpine skiing reporter at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Previously, Banks was a host for the 2024 Paris Olympics on CNBC and E! and a host on NBCSN for the Tokyo Olympics. She won a Sports Emmy as part of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which was honored as Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event.

Joining GOLF Channel in 2015 as a co-host for Morning Drive, the network’s daily news and lifestyle program, Banks served as a studio host for Golf Central and Golf Central Live From news programming on-site at golf’s major championships and biggest events.

LPGA TOUR: THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP

The Chevron Championship – the first of the LPGA Tour’s five major championships – takes center stage this week at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. Beginning in 1972, Chevron became a major in 1983. After 50 years in Rancho Mirage, California (1972-2022), and three tournaments held in The Woodlands, Texas (2023-25), the event moves closer to Chevron’s new corporate headquarters and the center of downtown Houston.

In the largest playoff (five players) in LPGA major championship history, 2024 Rookie of the Year Mao Saigo became a Rolex first-time winner at The Chevron Championship in 2025.

The field of 132 players who will compete for $8 million and 650 CME points features the Top 10 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings; No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, previous Chevron Championship winners No. 2 Nelly Korda (2024) and No. 8 Lydia Ko (2016), Hyo Joo Kim (No. 3), Charley Hull (No. 4), Hannah Green (No. 5), Miyu Yamashita (No. 6), and Minjee Lee (No. 7).

NBC Sports’ third round coverage on Saturday, April 25 begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel, with final round coverage at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26 on Peacock, and 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ presentation of The Chevron Championship will also utilize drone camera coverage to showcase aerial shots of Memorial Park Golf Course.

NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team for The Chevron Championship

Play by Play

  • Cara Banks

Analysts

  • Morgan Pressel

Holes

  • Tom Abbott
  • Paige Mackenzie

On-Course

  • Jim “Bones” Mackay
  • Emilia Doran

Interviews

  • Amy Rogers

The Chevron Championship 2026 Coverage Schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Date
Time (ET)
Program
Platform
Thurs., April 23
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Round 1
Golf Channel
Thurs., April 23
6 – 8 p.m.
Round 1
Golf Channel
Fri., April 24
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Round 2
Golf Channel
Fri., April 24
6 – 8 p.m.
Round 2
Golf Channel
Sat., April 25
1 – 3 p.m.
Round 3
NBC, Peacock
Sat., April 25
3 – 6 p.m.
Round 3
Golf Channel, Peacock
Sun., April 26
1:30 – 2 p.m.
Final Round
Peacock
Sun., April 26
2 – 5:30 p.m.
Final Round
NBC, Peacock

Notable Players This Week

  • Jeeno Thitikul
  • Nelly Korda
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Charley Hull
  • Hannah Green
  • Miyu Yamashita
  • Minjee Lee
  • Lydia Ko
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Lottie Woad

--NBC SPORTS--