CARMELO ANTHONY, TRACY MCGRADY, AND JAMAL CRAWFORD TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS TOMORROW, TUESDAY, MAY 19, AT 4 P.M. ET/3 P.M. CT

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PADRES-MARINERS ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL MOVES TO NBC AND STREAMS ON PEACOCK TONIGHT AT 7 P.M. ET; FEATURES ALL-STAR STARTING PITCHERS LUCAS GIOLITO FOR SAN DIEGO AND GEORGE KIRBY FOR SEATTLE
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IT’S THE WILD WEST! SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND DEFENDING CHAMPION THUNDER FACE VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS IN WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS BEGINNING MONDAY, MAY 18, AT 8:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

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FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
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FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY, MAY 10 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
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FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Sunday Night Baseball
PADRES-MARINERS ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL MOVES TO NBC AND STREAMS ON PEACOCK TONIGHT AT 7 P.M. ET; FEATURES ALL-STAR STARTING PITCHERS LUCAS GIOLITO FOR SAN DIEGO AND GEORGE KIRBY FOR SEATTLE
NBA on NBC PB.png
IT’S THE WILD WEST! SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND DEFENDING CHAMPION THUNDER FACE VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS IN WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS BEGINNING MONDAY, MAY 18, AT 8:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
WNBA Logo PB 2.png
SUE BIRD, CHERYL MILLER, ZORA STEPHENSON, AND PRODUCER BETSY RILEY PREVIEW WNBA’S RETURN TO NBC AND DEBUT ON PEACOCK THIS SUNDAY, MAY 17, AT 1:30 P.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY, MAY 10 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS
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CARMELO ANTHONY, TRACY MCGRADY, AND JAMAL CRAWFORD TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS TOMORROW, TUESDAY, MAY 19, AT 4 P.M. ET/3 P.M. CT

Published May 18, 2026 11:44 AM

Dial 412-652-1274 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

Game 1 Pregame Coverage Begins Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn.May 18, 2026 – With NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the NBA Western Conference Finals beginning tonight, NBC Sports’ Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame NBA Showtime studio analysts Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady and game analyst and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford will host a media conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, May 19 at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT.

NBC Sports NBA Western Conference Finals Media Conference Call

Media interested in participating should call 412-652-1274; Passcode: NBC Sports.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports NBA Western Conference Finals Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Jamal Crawford
  • WHEN: Tuesday, May 19, at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT
  • NUMBER: 412-652-1274
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion and No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder face 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, exclusively on NBC and Peacock, beginning with Game 1 tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. Live on-site coverage from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City begins with NBA Showtime at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

All seven games of the Western Conference Finals will be presented exclusively on NBC and Peacock, with on-site NBA Showtime studio coverage at every game as well. This will be the first Western Conference Finals game on NBC since Game 7 on June 2, 2002. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporters) will call every game of the series. For more information, click here.

--NBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--