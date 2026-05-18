CARMELO ANTHONY, TRACY MCGRADY, AND JAMAL CRAWFORD TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS TOMORROW, TUESDAY, MAY 19, AT 4 P.M. ET/3 P.M. CT

Dial 412-652-1274 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

Game 1 Pregame Coverage Begins Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 18, 2026 – With NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the NBA Western Conference Finals beginning tonight, NBC Sports’ Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame NBA Showtime studio analysts Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady and game analyst and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford will host a media conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, May 19 at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT .

NBC Sports NBA Western Conference Finals Media Conference Call

Media interested in participating should call 412-652-1274; Passcode: NBC Sports.



WHAT : NBC Sports NBA Western Conference Finals Media Conference Call

: NBC Sports NBA Western Conference Finals Media Conference Call WHO : Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Jamal Crawford

: Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Jamal Crawford WHEN : Tuesday, May 19, at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT

: Tuesday, May 19, at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT NUMBER : 412-652-1274

: 412-652-1274 PASSCODE: NBC Sports

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion and No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder face 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, exclusively on NBC and Peacock, beginning with Game 1 tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. Live on-site coverage from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City begins with NBA Showtime at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

All seven games of the Western Conference Finals will be presented exclusively on NBC and Peacock, with on-site NBA Showtime studio coverage at every game as well. This will be the first Western Conference Finals game on NBC since Game 7 on June 2, 2002 . NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporters) will call every game of the series. For more information, click here.

--NBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--