CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER CITY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Manchester United Visit Fulham this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

Ryan Reynolds, Actor and Wrexham Co-Owner, Featured Special Guest in New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, this Sunday on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 23, 2025 – Fourth-place Chelsea visit fifth-place Manchester City this Saturday, Jan. 25, at 12:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Chelsea defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3-1, on Monday to snap a five-match winless streak in the Premier League. Manchester City, who have 38 points this season and sit two points behind Chelsea (40) for fourth place, topped Ipswich, 6-0, on Sunday as Phil Foden netted a brace. City’s Erling Haaland, who scored at Ipswich last weekend, has 17 goals this season, trailing only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (18) for the most in the Premier League. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by five matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Nottingham Forest (USA Network, Universo), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Everton (Peacock), Liverpool v. Ipswich (Peacock), Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Arsenal (Peacock), and Southampton v. Newcastle (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature returns Saturday with coverage of the four Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by Tottenham v. Leicester City (USA Network, Universo) and Crystal Palace v. Brentford (Peacock) at 9 a.m. ET. Next at 11:30 a.m. ET, Aston Villa host West Ham on Peacock and Telemundo.

This weekend’s match coverage concludes Sunday at 2 p.m. ET as Manchester United visit Fulham on USA Network and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Le Saux will call the action live from Craven Cottage. Following Fulham-Manchester United is Goal Zone at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SUNDAY ON PEACOCK FEATURES INTERVIEW WITH RYAN REYNOLDS

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Sunday on Peacock featuring an interview with Ryan Reynolds, actor and co-owner of Wrexham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal letting two points slip, Ange Postecoglou’s precarious position at Spurs, and more in a 2024-25 Midseason Special. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sat., Jan. 25

9 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Jan. 25

10 a.m.

Bournemouth v. Nottingham Forest

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Jan. 25

10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Everton*

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 25

10 a.m.

Liverpool v. Ipswich*

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 25

10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Arsenal*

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 25

10 a.m.

Southampton v. Newcastle*

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 25

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 25

Noon

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Jan. 25

12:30 p.m.

Manchester City v. Chelsea

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 25

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 26

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., Jan. 26

9 a.m.

Tottenham v. Leicester City

USA Network, Universo

Sun., Jan. 26

9 a.m.

Crystal Palace v. Brentford

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 26

11 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., Jan. 26

11:30 a.m.

Aston Villa v. West Ham

Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., Jan. 26

1:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 26

2 p.m.

Fulham v. Manchester United

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Jan. 26

4 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sun., Jan. 26



THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

Peacock











*Available on Premier League Multiview

