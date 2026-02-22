CLOSING CEREMONY AND HISTORIC USA-CANADA MEN’S HOCKEY GOLD MEDAL GAME CLOSE OUT MILAN CORTINA WINTER GAMES IN FINAL “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” BEGINNING TONIGHT AT 9 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Today’s USA-Canada Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Game Replay Began at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network; Two-Hour Version Airing After Late Local News on NBC

Replay of USA-Canada Available to Stream Now on Peacock

Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony Primetime Presentation at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 22, 2026 – Tonight’s final installment of Primetime in Milan showcases the Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony from Verona Olympic Arena at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock, with the “Best of Milan Cortina 2026” presented on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. ET highlighting the top moments of these Winter Games.

The Closing Ceremony takes place at historic Verona Olympic Arena – originally built in 30 AD to host gladiator battles – and weaves together music, art, and sport, while also paying tribute to all of the Games’ participants, with the backdrop of the iconic arena showcasing Italy’s rich heritage and culture for this final event. For more information on the event, click here.

Additionally, relive the final medal event of the Games with the historic USA-Canada men’s hockey gold medal game with a replay that began at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network and later with a two-hour version of the game after late local news in all time zones on NBC. A replay of the game is available to stream now on Peacock.

Team USA has won a total of 33 medals at these Games, which is the third-highest U.S. medal total all-time at a single Winter Games. Only Norway (41) has won more medals than Team USA at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

***

SUNDAY, FEB. 22 (DAY 16)

NBC

DAYTIME

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

“Best of Milan Cortina 2026”

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.*

Men’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game – United

States vs. Canada**

USA NETWORK

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game – United

States vs. Canada**

*Begins after late local news in all time zones on NBC

**Replay

