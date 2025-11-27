DUA LIPA BRINGS THE COOL AND SPOTLIGHTS TEAM USA WOMEN IN NBCUNIVERSAL’S NEW SPOT FOR THE 2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

Promo Focuses on Team USA Stars Mikaela Shiffrin, Chloe Kim, Lindsey Vonn, and Alysa Liu; Debuted During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Coverage on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 27, 2025 – Global music sensation Dua Lipa brings the cool and spotlights some of Team USA’s most inspirational women in NBCUniversal’s newest promotional spot for its coverage of the upcoming 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games. The spot premiered during NBC and Peacock’s presentation of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and focuses on Team USA Olympians Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing), Chloe Kim (snowboard), Lindsey Vonn (alpine skiing), and rising star Alysa Liu (figure skating). The Opening Ceremony for the XXV Olympic Winter Games takes place on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, live and in primetime on NBC and Peacock.

With the help of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the spot opens inside Milan’s iconic shopping arcade Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, with Dua gliding through the city’s elegant architecture in a sleek black ensemble. In a stunning transformation, the scene shifts into a snowy wonderland, signaling that Milan -- already one of the world’s most stylish cities -- is about to get even cooler.

Set to Dua’s electrifying hit “Training Season,” the promo pulses with energy, celebrating and showcasing Team USA’s legendary champions and rising stars. “Lindsey Vonn – fearless,” she says. “Alysa Liu – graceful. Mikaela Shiffrin – historic. And Chloe Kim – levitating…They’ll put on a quite a show. The Winter Olympics, it’s going to be so cool.”

“As a global music and fashion icon, Dua Lipa perfectly embodies Milan’s spirit -- cool, confident, and world-class,” said Joseph Lee, SVP, Creative Marketing, Sports and Entertainment. “This piece captures both Milan’s magic and the power of many of the women athletes who will define the 2026 Winter Olympics.”

Dua Lipa is 3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse whose latest album, Radical Optimism, went No. 1 in 12 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. She has amassed over 50 billion streams across platforms globally and holds the record for being the first female artist to have two albums with over 14 billion streams each on Spotify.

Produced with ILM StageCraft technology, the same cutting-edge virtual production tools used for NBCUniversal’s Paris 2024 Olympic spots, the campaign seamlessly blends real-world Milan with immersive winter visuals. It will roll out across NBCUniversal platforms leading up to the Games.

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Olympic Winter Games) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

