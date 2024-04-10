Manchester United Visit Bournemouth Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, Airs this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC

Last Weekend’s Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Nashville Highlighted by 1.78 Million Average Viewers for Manchester United-Liverpool Thriller and Record 15,500+ Fans in Attendance

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 10, 2024 – Bukayo Saka and first-place Arsenal host fifth-place Aston Villa this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining this weekend’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Arsenal defeated Brighton & Hove Albion, 3-0, on Saturday, making it 10 wins in 11 Premier League matches in 2024. With 71 points this season, Arsenal sit in first place ahead of Liverpool (71 points) on goal difference. Aston Villa, who are even with Tottenham with 60 points, drew with Brentford, 3-3, on Saturday as Ollie Watkins netted a brace. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into fourth-place Tottenham visiting Newcastle at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Nottingham Forest v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (USA Network, Universo), Brentford v. Sheffield United (Peacock), Burnley v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), and third-place Manchester City v. Luton Town (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Then at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Manchester United visit Bournemouth on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury and Le Saux will call the action live from Vitality Stadium. Goal Zone follows Bournemouth-Manchester United at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into two matches at 9 a.m. ET as Mohamed Salah and second-place Liverpool host Crystal Palace (USA Network, Telemundo) and Fulham visit West Ham (Peacock). Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will have the call of Liverpool v. Crystal Palace from Anfield.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Monday, April 15, as Chelsea host Everton at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Ahmed Fareed hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Paul Burmeister hosts Monday’s coverage alongside Earle and Mustoe.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Premier League coverage will be featured across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. Peacock continues its expansive coverage of the Premier League this season — including exclusive matches, all games airing live on the NBC broadcast network, studio shows, full match replays, and more. USA Network begins its second full season as the cable home of the PL. Telemundo, Universo and Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

BIG VIEWERSHIP & ATTENDANCE FOR LAST WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE FAN FEST IN NASHVILLE

Last weekend’s Premier League Mornings Live fan festival from Nashville, Tenn., featured a record 15,500-plus fans in attendance and multiple matches eclipsing one million average viewers, including both of Sunday’s matches on NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms (Manchester United-Liverpool and Sheffield United-Chelsea).

Sunday’s 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Liverpool totaled 1.78 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital and, led by Peacock, is the most-streamed simulcast match ever with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 600,000 viewers, surpassing the Manchester City-Arsenal match (547,000) on March 31.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe recap last weekend’s Fan Fest from Nashville, discuss Arsenal gaining the advantage in the title race, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage schedule this weekend (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Apr. 13 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Apr. 13 7:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 13 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 13 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 13 10 a.m. Brentford v. Sheffield United Peacock Sat., Apr. 13 10 a.m. Burnley v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Apr. 13 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Luton Town Peacock Sat., Apr. 13 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Apr. 13 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 13 12:30 p.m. Bournemouth v. Manchester United NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Apr. 13 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sat., Apr. 13 3 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW NBC, Peacock Sun., Apr. 14 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Apr. 14 9 a.m. Liverpool v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 14 9 a.m. West Ham v. Fulham Peacock Sun., Apr. 14 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Apr. 14 11:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Aston Villa USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 14 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Apr. 15 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Apr. 15 3 p.m. Chelsea v. Everton USA Network, Universo Mon., Apr. 15 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–