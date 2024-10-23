FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT THIRD-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Former Arsenal Star Lee Dixon – who Won Two PL Titles with The Gunners – Joins Rebecca Lowe and Robbie Mustoe in Studio this Weekend for Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live, and Goal Zone Shows

Special Pitchside Desk at Emirates Stadium with Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux for Arsenal-Liverpool on Sunday

Everton Host Fulham this Saturday, Oct. 26, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 23, 2024 – First-place Liverpool visit third-place Arsenal this Sunday, Oct. 27, at 12:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Liverpool topped Chelsea, 2-1, last weekend behind goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones for their fourth consecutive PL victory. Arsenal, playing with 10 men after Willliam Saliba was shown a red card in the 30th minute, fell to Bournemouth, 2-0, last weekend in their first defeat of the PL season. Last season, Arsenal (89 points) finished in second place in the PL table and Liverpool (82) finished third. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Emirates Stadium and will report live on-site from a special pitchside desk on Sunday.

This weekend’s coverage begins Friday, Oct. 25, with Premier League Live beginning at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Leicester City hosting Nottingham Forest at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network).

This Saturday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by four matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth (USA Network, Universo), Brentford v. Ipswich (Peacock), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock), and Manchester City v. Southampton (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Fulham visit Everton on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Peter Drury and Le Saux will call the action live from Goodison Park.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by three matches live at 10 a.m. ET as Chelsea host Newcastle (USA Network, Telemundo), Manchester United visit West Ham (Peacock), and Crystal Palace host Tottenham (Peacock). Following Arsenal-Liverpool (12:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon, who won two Premier League titles with The Gunners. Anna Jackson hosts Friday’s coverage alongside Mustoe and Dixon.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies discuss Liverpool’s statement win over Chelsea, Arsenal’s red card woes, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Oct. 25 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Oct. 25 3 p.m. Leicester City v. Nottingham Forest USA Network Fri., Oct. 25 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Oct. 26 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sat., Oct. 26 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 26 10 a.m. Brentford v. Ipswich Peacock Sat., Oct. 26 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., Oct. 26 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Oct. 26 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Oct. 26 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Oct. 26 12:30 p.m. Everton v. Fulham NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Oct. 26 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Oct. 27 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Oct. 27 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Newcastle USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 27 10 a.m. West Ham v. Manchester United Peacock Sun., Oct. 27 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Tottenham Peacock Sun., Oct. 27 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Oct. 27 12:30 p.m. Arsenal v. Liverpool Peacock Sun., Oct. 27 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–