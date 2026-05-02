GAME 7! DONOVAN MITCHELL, JAMES HARDEN, AND CAVALIERS FACE SCOTTIE BARNES AND RAPTORS WITH SEASONS ON THE LINE TOMORROW, MAY 3, AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBC Sports Presents Back-to-Back Game 7s with 76ers-Celtics Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET and Raptors-Cavaliers Tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET, both on NBC and Peacock

Conference Semifinals Game 1s Monday and Tuesday – to Be Announced Soon

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 2, 2026 – Seven-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, 11-time NBA All-Star James Harden, and the Eastern Conference No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers host two-time NBA All-Star Scottie Barnes and the No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors in a winner-take-all Game 7 as NBC Sports’ live coverage of the First Round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs concludes tomorrow, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins with NBA Showtime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Raptors-Cavaliers will be the second of two back-to-back First Round Game 7s presented by NBC Sports, with 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, six-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, and the Eastern Conference No. 2 seed Boston Celtics hosting two-time NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey, 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, and the No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock following live coverage of the 152nd Kentucky Derby. This will be NBC Sports’ first NBA Game 7 since June 2, 2002 . For more information, click here.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Sunday, May 3:



Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Broadcasters

7:30 p.m.

Game 7: Raptors at Cavaliers

NBC, Peacock

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Zora Stephenson



SUNDAY, MAY 3

Mitchell, Harden, and the Cleveland Cavaliers host Barnes and the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Raptors, who had been trailing 3-2 in the series, won in thrilling fashion on Friday after RJ Barrett’s game-winning three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in overtime.

The Cavaliers played the Raptors three consecutive postseasons from 2016-2018, with Cleveland winning all three series. In Game 6 on Friday, Barnes scored a team-high 25 points along with a season-high 14 assists. Aside from his game-winning shot, Barrett posted a well-rounded stat sheet with 24 points and nine rebounds.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Raptors-Cavaliers.

Live coverage on Sunday begins with NBA Showtime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Carter and McGrady were both drafted by the Raptors and were teammates from 1998-2000, leading the franchise to its first-ever playoff appearance in the 1999-2000 season.

MONDAY, MAY 4-TUESDAY, MAY 5

NBC Sports will share Conference Semifinals programming details soon.

***

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA playoff game on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--NBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--