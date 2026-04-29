JAYSON TATUM, JAYLEN BROWN, AND CELTICS VISIT TYRESE MAXEY, JOEL EMBIID, AND 76ERS IN PIVOTAL FIRST ROUND GAME 6 TOMORROW, APRIL 30, AT 8 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Possible Saturday and Sunday Game 7s on NBC and Peacock Depending on First Round Outcomes

Special On-Site Edition of NBA Showtime Begins Tomorrow from Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 29, 2026 – Six-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, and the Eastern Conference No. 2 seed Boston Celtics visit two-time NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey, 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, and the No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers in a crucial Game 6 as NBC Sports’ live coverage of the First Round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues tomorrow, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Depending on the outcomes of other First Round series, NBC Sports could potentially have four Game 7s across this Saturday and Sunday (May 2-3). If there is a Game 7 on Saturday, it would begin right after NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 30:



Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Broadcasters

8 p.m.

Game 6: Celtics at 76ers

Peacock, NBCSN

Noah Eagle, Grant Hill, Robbie Hummel, Ashley ShahAhmadi



THURSDAY, APRIL 30

Maxey, Embiid, and the 76ers host Tatum, Brown, and the Celtics in a must-win game for Philadelphia in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. The 76ers, down 3-2 in the series, aim to force a Game 7 after staving off elimination in a crucial Game 5 road win on Tuesday led by Embiid’s 33 points in only his second game back after appendectomy surgery.

Boston and Philadelphia have met in the postseason a record 22 times, with the Celtics winning 15 of them. The last time the 76ers defeated the Celtics in the playoffs was during the 1982 Eastern Conference Finals, where Philadelphia ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill and NBA veteran Robbie Hummel (analysts), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Celtics-76ers.

Live on-site coverage from Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday begins with NBA Showtime at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. This is the first time NBA Showtime has been on-site during these playoffs.

SATURDAY, MAY 2-SUNDAY, MAY 3

Over the course of this weekend, NBC Sports could potentially present up to four First Round Game 7s, depending on this week’s Game 6 results on Thursday and Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday would also feature pre-, bridge, and post-game studio show coverage with NBA Showtime. NBC Sports will provide more programming information later this week.

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NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA playoff game on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

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ABOUT NBC SPORTS

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