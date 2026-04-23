JOHN FANTA JOINS NBC SPORTS’ KENTUCKY DERBY ANNOUNCE TEAM

NBC Sports Presents the 152nd Kentucky Derby on Sat., May 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 23, 2026 – NBC Sports’ play-by-play announcer and reporter John Fanta will join the network’s coverage of the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, it was announced today.

In his first-ever trip to the Kentucky Derby, Fanta will serve as a reporter, located mostly on the infield at Churchill Downs, where he will cover the uniquely spirited atmosphere in the lead-up to the “Run for the Roses.”

“We’re excited to have John join our coverage at Churchill Downs, where his unbridled enthusiasm and effusive personality will be a perfect match with the spectators enjoying the racing and revelry from the infield,” said Lindsay Schanzer, supervising producer of NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby coverage.

“There is simply nothing like the Kentucky Derby, and to join a team of horse racing legends and Emmy winners in NBC’s 26th presentation of an event that stands in a class of its own is thrilling and humbling,” said Fanta. “It’s been an amazing first year with NBC Sports and I’m excited and honored to be taking on another new challenge and heading to Churchill Downs for the 152nd chapter of the longest continuously held sporting event in America.”

Fanta will be part of NBC Sports’ coverage from Churchill Downs, beginning with the Kentucky Oaks day show, Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, continuing with the 152nd Kentucky Oaks in primetime for the first time at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. On Saturday, May 2, he will serve as reporter beginning at Noon ET on Peacock and NBCSN, continuing at 2:30 p.m. ET for the 152nd Kentucky Derby on NBC and Peacock.

Fanta joined NBC Sports in August 2025 as lead BIG EAST basketball play-by-play voice. He also called Big Ten and Big 12 men’s basketball games and contributed to NBC Sports’ college football coverage, providing game break updates throughout coverage of Big Ten and Notre Dame Football on NBC and Peacock. In 2026, Fanta served as a reporter on NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA, and made his NBA play-by-play debut in February, calling the Minnesota Timberwolves-Portland Trail Blazers game.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

–NBC SPORTS–