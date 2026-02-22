KATE HUDSON AND TEAM USA ATHLETES STAR IN “LA28 DREAMIN’” TO PROMOTE NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES LOS ANGELES

Two-Minute Promo Debuted Today During Live Coverage of the Closing Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

LA28 to be the First Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 Years

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 22, 2026 – Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress, singer/songwriter, and producer Kate Hudson performs and stars alongside Team USA athletes in “LA28 Dreamin’,” the first promotional spot for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the LA28 Olympic Games. The two-minute spot debuted today during live coverage of the Closing Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games on NBC and Peacock.

Kate Hudson performs a new rendition of The Mamas & the Papas’ “California Dreamin’” in “LA28 Dreamin,’” capturing the energy and optimism of Los Angeles as NBCUniversal builds toward the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad in 2028. The spot features Team USA Olympic and Paralympic champions, hopefuls, and stars including Jack Alexy, Perris Benegas, Rai Benjamin, Jordan Chiles, Kelly Cheng, Jagger Eaton, Jajaira Gonzalez, Jamal Hill, Nick Itkin, Megan Kraft, Blake Leeper, Caroline Marks, Helen Maroulis, and Curtis Thompson.

It was filmed across some of the city’s most recognizable locations, from Downtown LA to Venice Beach, the 6th Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and more. The spot unites the best of entertainment, elite sport, and the unmistakable spirit of the host city.

“As the world gathers in Milan to close one Olympic chapter, LA28 Dreamin’ opens the door to what’s next,” said Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “With Kate Hudson at its center, this piece captures the spirit and unmistakable energy of Los Angeles -- a love letter to the city and a powerful invitation to dream ahead to the Summer Games in 2028.”

Kate Hudson is a Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award-nominated actress, singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. She is best known for her roles in “Almost Famous,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” and “Bride Wars,” which she also produced. She co-starred with Mark Wahlberg in “Deepwater Horizon,” “Marshall,” opposite Chadwick Boseman and Sterling K. Brown and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in “Music.” She stars opposite Hugh Jackman in Craig Brewer’s critically-acclaimed musical drama, “Song Sung Blue,” for which she has been nominated for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award and SAG’s Actor Award. Her many charitable and humanitarian affiliations include The Hawn Foundation’s MindUP program, the United Nations World Food Programme, Baby2Baby, Operation Smile, and numerous other organizations. Visit KateHudson.com for more information.

With iconic venues and backdrops across Los Angeles and the greater Southern California region, the LA28 Olympic Games, scheduled for July 14-30, 2028, will showcase world‑class competition in a city with a rich Olympic legacy. This is the third time Los Angeles will host the Olympic Games, following previous Games in 1932 and 1984.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which, following Milan Cortina 2026, are scheduled for Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

