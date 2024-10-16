LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE DISCUSS NASCAR PLAYOFFS ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 1 P.M. ET

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

St Andrews Links Collegiate
ST ANDREWS LINKS COLLEGIATE - DAY ONE RECAP
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
PGA TOUR’S SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OPEN IN LAS VEGAS HEADLINES LIVE COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK
Pressbox-Nascar-1920x1080.png
LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE DISCUSS NASCAR PLAYOFFS ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW, OCT. 16, AT 1 P.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Chicago Fan Fest - Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 21-22
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

St Andrews Links Collegiate
ST ANDREWS LINKS COLLEGIATE - DAY ONE RECAP
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
PGA TOUR’S SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OPEN IN LAS VEGAS HEADLINES LIVE COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK
Pressbox-Nascar-1920x1080.png
LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE DISCUSS NASCAR PLAYOFFS ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW, OCT. 16, AT 1 P.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Chicago Fan Fest - Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 21-22
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE DISCUSS NASCAR PLAYOFFS ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 1 P.M. ET

Published October 16, 2024 11:34 AM

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.Oct. 16, 2024 – NBC Sports NASCAR Cup Series play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey and analysts Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Steve Letarte will preview the final four races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on NBC on a media conference call today at 1 p.m. ET.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports NASCAR Playoffs Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte
  • WHEN: Today, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. ET
  • NUMBER: 786-697-3501
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBC Sports will present live coverage of all four remaining NASCAR Cup Series playoff races on the NBC broadcast network, beginning with this week’s first Round of 8 race, the South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Homestead-Miami (Oct. 27, 2:30 p.m. ET) and Martinsville (Nov. 3, 2 p.m. ET) finish the Round of 8, leading into the Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

--NBC SPORTS--