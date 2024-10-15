LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE DISCUSS NASCAR PLAYOFFS ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW, OCT. 16, AT 1 P.M. ET

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 15, 2024 – NBC Sports NASCAR Cup Series play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey and analysts Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Steve Letarte will preview the final four races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on NBC on a media conference call tomorrow, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. ET .

NBC Sports will present live coverage of all four remaining NASCAR Cup Series playoff races on the NBC broadcast network, beginning with this week’s first Round of 8 race, the South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Homestead-Miami (Oct. 27, 2:30 p.m. ET) and Martinsville (Nov. 3, 2 p.m. ET) finish the Round of 8, leading into the Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

