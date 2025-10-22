MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

First-Place Arsenal Host Crystal Palace This Sunday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock

Goal Rush and Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Sunday at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 22, 2025 – Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday, Oct. 25, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester United defeated fourth-place Liverpool, 2-1, last Sunday, with forward Bryan Mbeumo and defender Harry Maguire each scoring a goal. Brighton & Hove Albion defeated Newcastle, 2-1, last Saturday, with forward Danny Welbeck netting a brace. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Old Trafford. Premier League Live follows the match at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage begins Friday, Oct. 24, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network followed by Leeds United-West Ham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Goal Zone follows the match at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This weekend’s coverage continues Saturday, Oct. 25, with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network followed by Newcastle-Fulham (10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo) and Chelsea-Sunderland (10 a.m. ET on Peacock). At 3 p.m. ET, Brentford host first-place Liverpool on USA Network and Universo. Goal Zone follows the match at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by four matches live: Aston Villa-Manchester City (USA Network, Telemundo), Bournemouth-Nottingham Forest (Peacock), Wolverhampton Wanderers-Burnley (Peacock), and Arsenal-Crystal Palace (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Everton host Tottenham Hotspur on USA Network and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Hill Dickinson Stadium. Goal Zone follows the match at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Cara Banks will host Friday’s episodes alongside Earle and Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap all the drama from a thrilling Matchweek 8 in the Premier League.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. On this episode, Roger sits down with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and the Premier League’s leader scorer Erling Haaland to discuss this season’s title race.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Fri., Oct. 24 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Oct. 24 3 p.m. Leeds United v. West Ham USA Network Fri., Oct. 24 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Oct. 25 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Oct. 25 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 25 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Sunderland Peacock Sat., Oct. 25 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Oct. 25 12:30 p.m. Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Oct. 25 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 25 3 p.m. Brentford v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 25 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Oct. 26 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Oct. 26 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sun., Oct. 26 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Manchester City USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 26 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Nottingham Forest* Peacock Sun., Oct. 26 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Burnley* Peacock Sun., Oct. 26 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Crystal Palace* Peacock Sun., Oct. 26 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Oct. 26 12:30 p.m. Everton v. Tottenham Hotspur USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 26 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–