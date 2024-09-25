MANCHESTER UNITED HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

First-Place Manchester City Visit Newcastle this Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

Last Weekend’s Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fast from Chicago’s Lincoln Park Sets Attendance Record; Manchester City-Arsenal on Sunday is Most-Watched PL Cable Match since March

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 25, 2024 – Manchester United host Tottenham this Sunday, Sept. 29, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester United drew Crystal Palace, 0-0, last weekend. Tottenham defeated Brentford, 3-1, on Saturday as recent signing Dominic Solanke scored his first PL goal for Spurs in the win. Jon Champion and Jim Beglin will call the match live from Old Trafford.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Sept. 28, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Erling Haaland and first-place Manchester City visiting Newcastle (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Brentford v. West Ham (USA Network, Universo), Chelsea v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Arsenal v. Leicester City (Peacock), Everton v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Nottingham Forest v. Fulham (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, second-place Liverpool visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on USA Network and Universo. Peter Drury and Beglin will call the action live from Molineux Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Ipswich hosting Aston Villa (9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo). Following Manchester United-Tottenham (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This week’s coverage concludes on Monday, Sept. 30, with Bournemouth v. Southampton at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard and former PL player Stephen Warnock. On Monday, Paul Burmeister hosts coverage alongside Warnock and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

LAST WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE FAN FEST FROM CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK SETS ATTENDANCE RECORD WITH CROWD OF MORE THAN 15,000

A record crowd attended the 10th Premier League Mornings Live fan festival, which was held in Chicago’s Lincoln Park on Saturday, Sept 21 and Sunday, Sept 22. A total of 15,646 fans were in attendance over two days of the action-packed fan festival, which also saw a record one-day crowd, as 8,948 fans turned out on Saturday.

Highlighting last weekend’s coverage was Sunday’s Manchester City-Arsenal match on USA Network, which ended in a 1-1 draw and delivered a Total Audience Delivery of 896,000 viewers, standing as the most-watched PL cable match since last season’s Liverpool-Manchester City match on March 10, 2024 (1.2 million TAD).

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies discuss Manchester City and Arsenal’s draw, recap last weekend’s fan fest in Chicago, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SUNDAY ON PEACOCK FEATURES PEP GUARDIOLA AND ENZO MARESCA

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, this Sunday on Peacock features interviews with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the first weekend of Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Sept. 28 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Sept. 28 7:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Manchester city USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 28 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 10 a.m. Brentford v. West Ham USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 28 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Leicester City Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 10 a.m. Everton v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Fulham Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 12:30 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 28 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Sept. 29 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Sept. 29 9 a.m. Ipswich v. Aston Villa USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 29 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Sept. 29 11:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Tottenham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 29 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Sept. 29 THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock Mon., Sept. 30 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Sept. 30 3 p.m. Bournemouth v. Southampton USA Network, Universo Mon., Sept. 30 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

