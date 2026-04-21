MARK GUBICZA AND ERIC HOSMER JOIN NBC SPORTS’ SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL ANNOUNCE TEAM FOR ANGELS-ROYALS, THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 26 AT 7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Play-by-Play Voice Jason Benetti Joined in Booth by World Series Champion Pitcher Mark Gubicza & World Series Champion and Four- Time Gold Glove First Baseman Eric Hosmer

Adam Ottavino to Provide “Inside the Pitch” Commentary

Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame alongside World Series Champion Dexter Fowler

Peacock “Game of the Day” Features One Out-of-Market Game Streamed Nationally Each Day – Dodgers-Giants, tonight at 6:45 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 21, 2026 – Former All-Star pitcher Mark Gubicza, who won the 1985 World Series with the Kansas City Royals and is currently an analyst for Los Angeles Angels games, and four-time Gold Glove first baseman Eric Hosmer, who won the 2015 World Series with Kansas City and serves an analyst for the team, join NBC Sports’ announce team for this week’s presentation of Sunday Night Baseball. Three-time AL MVP, outfielder Mike Trout and the Angels visit 2024 AL batting champion, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals at Kauffman Stadium this Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

This week’s Sunday Night Baseball announce team features play-by-play voice Jason Benetti joined in the booth by analysts Gubicza and Hosmer. During crucial at-bats in the game, “Inside the Pitch” analyst Adam Ottavino will provide insight into the pitcher’s throw-by-throw approach against a hitter. Ahmed Fareed will host the pre-game show alongside analyst Dexter Fowler. Fowler and Ottavino will continue to serve as analysts on NBC Sports’ MLB coverage throughout the 2026 season.

A member of the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame, Gubicza pitched for the team in 13 of his 14 MLB seasons (1984-1997), before his final season with the Angels. A two-time All-Star, the right hander started 28 games and finished 14-10 in the Royals’ 1985 championship season. In 1988, Gubicza went 20-8, with 2.70 earned run average and 183 strikeouts, making his first All-Star team and finishing third in the AL Cy Young vote. Now in his 20th season as an analyst with the Angels, Gubicza received the 2022 Southern California Sports Broadcaster Award for most outstanding TV analyst.

Hosmer spent the first seven seasons of his 13-year MLB career (2011-2023) with the Royals. He finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2011, with 19 home runs, 78 runs batted in and a .293 batting average. In 2015, Hosmer was a key contributor to the team’s first World Series championship in 30 years, driving in 17 runs in 16 Postseason games, and is the Royals’ all-time leader in postseason RBI (29). The following season he set career highs in home runs (25) and runs batted in (104), was named an All-Star, and won All-Star MVP honors as he led the AL to victory with a home run and a single. A four-time Gold Glove winner at first base, Hosmer set a career highs in batting average (.318) and hits (192) in 2017, earning Silver Slugger honors. Hosmer joined MLB Network and the Royals’ broadcast team this season, and also contributes to Apple TV’s MLB coverage.

Peacock MLB Hub

Peacock will feature a dedicated MLB Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs and highlights. This season, baseball fans will also be able to enjoy popular Peacock features, such as Catch up with Key Plays, if they are tuning in late; Live in Browse, which displays the live game on the Peacock home page for instant context about the matchup and allows viewers to immediately join the live game presentation; and MLB Live Picks, a mobile mini-game for fans to predict the winners.

The Sunday Stretch whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock starting May 3, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single run or key play. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

Peacock “Game of the Day” (April 21 – April 29)

One out-of-market game will be streamed nationally* on Peacock nearly every day of the season. This Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and centerfielder Andy Pages, the league leader in hits, batting average, and tied for first with runs batted in square off against three-time All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez and the San Francisco Giants with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Date Time (ET) Game Tues., April 21 9:45 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Wed., April 22 6:45 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Thurs., April 23 3:10 p.m. San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Fri., April 24 7:07 p.m. Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Sun, April 26 2:10 p.m. New York Yankees at Houston Astros Mon., April 27 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Tues., April 28 10:10 p.m. Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Wed., April 29 7:40 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Thurs., April 30 7:40 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

(*Note: The Peacock “Game of the Day” will not be available in the competing team markets, where it will be presented by the local rightsholder)

NBC SPORTS’ MLB TRADITION

NBC Sports has a distinguished history with Major League Baseball. The first-ever MLB television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York. NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network.

From 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless iconic Postseason moments. For the 2022-23 seasons, Peacock was the exclusive home of MLB Sunday Leadoff, a first-of-its-kind Sunday morning presentation featuring a unique three-announcer broadcast booth with one analyst with expertise on each team joining the play-by-play voice.

--NBC SPORTS--