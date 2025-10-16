MEDIA REMINDER

MEDIA INVITED TO:

10 A.M. – 2 P.M. ET - ATTEND NBC SPORTS’ “30 ROCKS” ACTIVATION TODAY AT 30 ROCKEFELLER PLAZA

1 P.M. ET - JOIN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY TO PREVIEW NBA TIP-OFF ON NBC AND PEACOCK WITH MIKE TIRICO, REGGIE MILLER, JAMAL CRAWFORD AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER SAM FLOOD

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 16, 2025 – In advance of the NBA’s return to NBC and debut on Peacock next Tuesday, Oct. 21, media are invited to attend the opening of 30 Rocks today 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET and join the preview conference call with Mike Tirico , Reggie Miller , Jamal Crawford and Executive Producer Sam Flood at 1 p.m. ET .

30 ROCKS

30 Rocks is NBC Sports’ live activation from Oct. 16 – Oct. 21 featuring a custom LED basketball half-court, 30 NBA team-inspired – or “rock” – artwork, photo opportunities, and appearances by NBCUniversal personalities Maria Taylor, Michael Bublé, Dylan Dreyer and Carl Radke, and NBA legends John Starks, Ron Harper, Jason Richardson, and Joakim Noah.

Media interested in attending, please RSVP to Colleen Wagoner at colleen.wagoner@nbcuni.com.

WHAT : 30 Rocks Live Activation

: Live Activation WHEN : Today - 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

: Today - 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET WHERE: 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Center Plaza

WHO: Media will be able to capture and document the 30 Rocks artwork and moments, including :

Media will be able to capture and document the artwork and moments, including 10 :15 a.m. ET - Dylan Dreyer makes an appearance to unveil the TODAY Rock and shoot some hoops.

11 a.m. ET - Carl Radke of Bravo hit show Summer House will stop by to meet fans and shoot some hoops.

will stop by to meet fans and shoot some hoops. 2 p.m. ET - NBC, NBA and Nike employees will team up on the court to pack kits for coaches in NYC. In partnership with Laureus Sports for Good Foundation

TIP-OFF ON NBC AND PEACOCK MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL

Media interested in participating should call 786-496-5601; Passcode: NBC Sports.

WHAT : NBC Sports’ NBA Media Conference Call

: NBC Sports’ NBA Media Conference Call WHO : Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford and Sam Flood

: Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford and Sam Flood WHEN : Today at 1 p.m. ET

: Today at 1 p.m. ET NUMBER: 7 86-496-5601

86-496-5601 PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA season begins with the American Express NBA Tip-Off doubleheader on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

In the first game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder will raise their championship banner and receive their championship rings just before they host the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant, who is making his Rockets debut against the franchise he spent the first nine seasons of his career with, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (reporter) will call the game from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. A one-hour, on-site studio show will begin coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET featuring host Maria Taylor and analysts Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter.

In the second game, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and the Golden State Warriors travel to Los Angeles to face Luka Dončić and the Lakers in a Western Conference showdown at 10 p.m. ET. Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Grant Hill (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (reporter) will have the call from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Host Ahmed Fareed and analyst Tracy McGrady will anchor studio coverage on-site.

Both games will be shown on NBC and Peacock.

This season, NBC Sports will present up to 100 regular season NBA games -- including five games each week for portions of the season -- with consistent coverage on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, plus All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs.

Starting Oct. 27, Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three NBA games nationwide on Monday nights throughout the regular season. A 30-minute studio program will lead into game coverage each Monday night.

Following American Express NBA Tip-Off on Tuesday, Oct. 21, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will begin on Oct. 28 and present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. A 30-minute studio program will lead into coverage each week on Peacock.

After Sunday Night Football and NFL playoff coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. This year, Sunday Night Basketball will pause on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 2026, due to NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. It will resume on Feb. 22 and run through April 5. Sunday nights will occasionally feature doubleheaders. A one-hour, on-site studio program will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock. The show open will star four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist Lenny Kravitz.

