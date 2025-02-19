MEXICO OPEN AT VIDANTAWORLD KICKS OFF SEVEN CONSECUTIVE WEEKS OF PGA TOUR GOLF ON NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK

Seven Consecutive Weeks of PGA TOUR on NBC Sports Includes The PLAYERS Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Kevin Kisner Set For 2025 Debut as Analyst; Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch Return for The PLAYERS, Koch Returns for Hometown Valspar Championship

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – Thursday-Friday at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel – Saturday/Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock, Lead-In at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Honda LPGA Thailand – Wednesday-Saturday Nights on GOLF Channel Beginning Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open – Thursday-Sunday Mornings on GOLF Channel

5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented By Sentry & The Golf Channel Podcast With Rex And Lav Kick Off Network’s Morning Block Mondays at 8 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 19, 2025 – NBC Sports will present PGA TOUR coverage for seven consecutive weeks across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock, beginning this Thursday through Sunday with the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, headlining this week’s live golf coverage.

Also this week, GOLF Channel presents the Honda LPGA Thailand beginning tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET, as well as the DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open.

PGA TOUR: MEXICO OPEN AT VIDANTAWORLD

The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld begins a seven-week run of PGA TOUR events on NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock. Following this week’s event the TOUR heads to Florida for the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches (Feb. 27 – March 2), Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 6-9), The PLAYERS Championship (March 13-16), and the Valspar Championship (March 20-23), before shifting to Texas for the Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 27-30) and the Valero Texas Open (April 3-6) in San Antonio. Details about NBC Sports’ upcoming PGA TOUR presentations include:

Kevin Kisner makes his 2025 debut in the NBC Sports booth alongside Dan Hicks. Kisner, who maintains PGA TOUR playing privileges, is scheduled to play in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches and will serve as an analyst depending upon his availability on the weekend.



makes his 2025 debut in the NBC Sports booth alongside Dan Hicks. Kisner, who maintains PGA TOUR playing privileges, is scheduled to play in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches and will serve as an analyst depending upon his availability on the weekend. Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will be part of NBC Sports’ coverage of The PLAYERS, and Koch will return for coverage of the Valspar Championship in his hometown of Tampa, Fla.



and will be part of NBC Sports’ coverage of The PLAYERS, and Koch will return for coverage of the Valspar Championship in his hometown of Tampa, Fla. “Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra” returns for the full seven-week run on GOLF Channel. Each Friday afternoon on GOLF Channel, Smylie Kaufman spends time with PGA TOUR stars following their rounds to get their thoughts on the game and showcase their personalities.

This week’s field at the Mexico Open includes defending champion Jake Knapp, who defeated Sami Valimaki by two shots last year to earn his first career PGA TOUR win. Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 3 p.m. ET, with lead-in coverage beginning on GOLF Channel at 1 p.m. ET.

NBC/GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon / Steve Sands

: / Analyst : Notah Begay / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum

: On-Course : Jim “Bones” Mackay / Smylie Kaufman / Curt Byrum

: Curt Byrum Interviews: Damon Hack

Notable Players This Week

Jake Knapp

Akshay Bhatia

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Joel Dahmen

Harry Higgs

Blades Brown

LPGA TOUR: HONDA LPGA THAILAND

The LPGA Tour travels to Asia for three consecutive events beginning with the Honda LPGA Thailand this week at Siam Country Club in Chonbury, Thailand. Patty Tavatanakit won last year’s event to become the second player from Thailand to win the title in her homeland, joining Ariya Jutanugarn, who won in 2021.

Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Thursday with Friday-Saturday coverage beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET

Notable Players This Week

Patty Tavatanakit

Lilia Vu

Jeeno Thitikul

Ayaka Furue

Jin Young Ko

Haeran Ryu

DP WORLD TOUR: MAGICAL KENYA OPEN

The Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Country Club in Nairobi became an official DP World Tour event in 2019 after being part of the Challenge Tour until 2018. Notable past champions of the event include Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam, and Trevor Immelman. Thursday-Friday coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 5 a.m. ET. Saturday’s third round coverage starts at 4:30 a.m. ET, with the final round beginning at 4 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Notable Players This Week

Darius van Driel

Troy Merritt

Haotong Li

Callum Tarren

Brandon Wu

Eugenio Chacarra

5 CLUBS ON GOLF CHANNEL PRESENTED BY SENTRY AND THE GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX AND LAV KICK OFF NETWORK’S MORNING BLOCK ON MONDAYS AT 8 A.M. ET

GOLF Channel’s new morning programming block begins live on Mondays at 8 a.m. ET with long-time GOLF Channel personality Gary Williams hosting 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry, followed by the popular GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav – hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner – airing Mondays at 9 a.m. ET.

This week’s guests on 5 Clubs included Dan Hicks discussing his broadcasting career and the upcoming PGA TOUR swing on NBC and Paige Spiranac on her journey from accomplished collegiate golfer to golf influencing stardom. Monday’s edition of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav included a conversation with Johnson Wagner to discuss the latest surrounding the PGA TOUR and Ludvig Aberg’s win at the Genesis Invitational.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Thursday-Sunday. This week’s Golf Central coverage features Todd Lewis, Paige Mackenzie, and Damon Hack.





Day

Golf Central

Thursday

3-4/7-8 p.m.

Friday

3-4/7-8 p.m.

Saturday

Noon-1/6-7 p.m.

Sunday

Noon-1/6-7 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

