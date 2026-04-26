MIKE TOMLIN JOINS NBC SPORTS’ “FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA”

Super Bowl‑Winning Former Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers to Provide NFL Analysis for the Most‑Watched Studio Show in Sports

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 26, 2026 – Mike Tomlin, the Super Bowl‑winning former head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers and one of the NFL’s most respected leaders, is joining NBC Sports’ Football Night in America as a studio analyst.

From the preseason to the postseason, Tomlin will draw on his 19‑year head coaching career and just-off-the-sideline perspective to react to the day’s games, put the league’s defining moments in context, and preview that night’s Sunday Night Football matchup. He most recently stepped away from his role as head coach of the Steelers following the 2025 season.

“I’m humbled and honored to come alongside the best group in sports, and really looking forward to the challenge of presenting the NFL to fellow football lovers on Sunday nights,” said Tomlin. “I’ve been a part of a team since 1980, and I can’t wait to join this one and help continue delivering high quality coverage along with my new teammates on Football Night in America.”

“When Mike Tomlin talks, people listen. He’s one of the most iconic and respected coaches and voices in the NFL,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC Sports. “We’re excited that this Super Bowl-winning coach is coming straight from the sideline to Football Night in America. His perspective and passion for the game will add an authentic new voice to NFL Sundays.”

One of the NFL’s longest‑tenured head coaches, Tomlin spent 19 seasons as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers (2007–25), compiling 193 regular‑season wins -- ninth all‑time -- and 13 postseason appearances. He never had a losing season, a streak unmatched in NFL history. Tomlin led the Steelers to a victory in Super Bowl XLIII, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 27–23, and becoming the youngest head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl at age 36. Beyond the sideline, Tomlin had a prominent role on the influential NFL Competition Committee for many years.

Football Night in America has been the most‑watched studio show in sports in all 20 of its seasons on NBC and serves as the lead‑in to Sunday Night Football. The show provides fans with expert analysis, features, and insights from across the NFL landscape each week, both looking back at the day’s action and spotlighting that night’s matchup. Football Night in America is hosted by Maria Taylor.

In addition to Football Night, NBC Sports is home to the NFL’s premier primetime package, with Sunday Night Football having finished as primetime television’s No. 1 show for a record‑setting 15 consecutive seasons. NBC Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LX in February delivered the highest peak in U.S. television history at 137.8 million viewers while averaging 125.6 million viewers for the entire game, ranking as the second‑most‑watched show in U.S. television history.

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