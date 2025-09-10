MINNESOTA VIKINGS AND J.J. MCCARTHY, COMING OFF HISTORIC FOURTH-QUARTER DEBUT PERFORMANCE, HOST MICHAEL PENIX JR. AND ATLANTA FALCONS IN WEEK 2 EDITION OF SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

Matchup of 2024 First Round QBs as Penix Jr. (No. 8 Pick) and McCarthy (No. 10) Faceoff for First Time since 2024 College Football National Championship Game

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy to Make Home Debut at Minnesota’s U.S Bank Stadium After Being Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in NFL Regular-Season Debut

Coverage Begins with FNIA at 7 p.m. ET; Followed by 8:20 p.m. ET Kickoff

NFL Sundays Begin and End on Peacock with Exclusive Coverage Featuring Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11 a.m. ET and Peacock Sunday Night Football Final Immediately After Each SNF Game

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 10, 2025 – 2024 NFL Draft first round quarterbacks square off when Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons visit J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings in the Week 2 edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

The Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears, 27-24, in McCarthy’s NFL regular-season debut on Monday. McCarthy, who missed his rookie season with an injury last year, became the first quarterback in NFL history to account for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of his NFL debut (two passing, one rushing) and the first since Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young (Week 12, 1985) to overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter of his NFL debut and win in regulation . Four-time All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 44 receiving yards and a touchdown on four receptions in the win.

The Falcons fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-20, at home last weekend. Penix Jr. threw for 298 yards and had two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) while Pro Bowl running back Bijan Robinson had 124 scrimmage yards (100 receiving, 24 rushing) and a touchdown catch.

Atlanta and Minnesota meet for the 35th time, including the postseason, on Sunday, with the Vikings holding a 22-12 advantage. McCarthy and Penix Jr. faced off once in college, when McCarthy’s No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines defeated Penix Jr.’s No. 2 Washington Huskies, 34-13, in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. McCarthy threw for 140 yards and added 31 yards on the ground to lead Michigan to its first national title since 1997, while Penix Jr. passed for 255 yards and a touchdown.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) will call Falcons-Vikings. Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is the rules analyst for all NFL games on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage begins with the Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The pregame show will feature host Maria Taylor, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, with Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, and co-host Jac Collinsworth on-site in Minneapolis.

NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football is led by coordinating producer Rob Hyland and director Drew Esocoff. SNF has won a record 11 Sports Emmys for Outstanding Live Sports Series. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production. Fred Gaudelli is executive producer of NBC Sports’ NFL coverage.

Football Night, the most-watched studio show in sports since its debut in 2006, begins every Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The coordinating producer of FNIA is Matt Casey. FNIA is directed by Kaare Numme.

PEACOCK SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FINAL

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2025 season. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews, while Berry will host a weekly segment where he will discuss his successful bets from that day and provide fantasy advice and an early look at the waiver wire. Football Night in America’s studio team will also provide recaps and insights into the day’s biggest moments, while Florio will provide injury and news updates.

2025 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Sun. Sept. 14 Week 2 Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Sun. Sept. 21 Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Sun. Sept. 28 Week 4 Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Oct. 5 Week 5 New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills *Sun. Oct. 12 Week 6 Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Oct. 19 Week 7 Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Oct. 26 Week 8 Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers *Sun. Nov. 2 Week 9 Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders *Sun. Nov. 9 Week 10 Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers *Sun. Nov. 16 Week 11 Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Nov. 23 Week 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams **Thurs. Nov. 27 Week 13 Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens *Sun. Nov. 30 Week 13 Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders *Sun. Dec. 7 Week 14 Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 14 Week 15 Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Dec. 21 Week 16 Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins *Sat. Dec. 27 Week 17 *PEACOCK EXCLUSIVE* From Sat. pool *Sun. Dec. 28 Week 17 Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Jan. 4 Week 18 NFL #Game272 – TBD

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING:

This season, “flexible scheduling” for NBC’s Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17. During these flex scheduling windows, the games initially scheduled for NBC Sunday Night Football are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures

