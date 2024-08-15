NASCAR CUP SERIES AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY ON USA NETWORK THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 18, AT 2:30 P.M. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Live Pre-Race Coverage Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network; Xfinity Series Race Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

NBC Sports Embeds with Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing’s No. 1 Team and Harrison Burton and Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 Team During Stage Two

NTT INDYCAR SERIES from World Wide Technology Raceway – Pre-Race Coverage Begins Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Leading into Race Coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Penultimate 2024 Pro Motocross Race from Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Md., This Saturday Beginning at 1 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 15, 2024 – NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend is headlined by the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway on USA Network on Sunday, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES at World Wide Technology Raceway on USA Network and Peacock, and Pro Motocross from Budds Creek Motocross Park exclusively on Peacock on Saturday.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400 & XFINITY SERIES CABO WABO 250

Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400 this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into live race coverage.

With just three races remaining in the regular season, 2021 Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson (779 pts) sits in first in the Cup Series standings, trailed closely by Tyler Reddick (-5), Chase Elliott (-6), and Denny Hamlin (-21). Chris Buescher won last year’s race in Michigan. Austin Dillon won last weekend’s race at Richmond, but NASCAR took away the playoff eligibility associated with the victory due to his contact with both Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap.

Coverage from Michigan begins this Friday on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app with Xfinity Series qualifying at 3:30 p.m. ET, with Cup Series qualifying presented Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

NBC Sports coverage from Michigan will feature members of its broadcast team embedded with Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing’s No. 1 team, and Harrison Burton and Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 team during Stage Two, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Michigan with NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre-race coverage alongside Burton and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, with post-race coverage being Snider and Jarrett, who won four times at Michigan International Speedway during his career (1991, 1996, 1999, 2002).

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Rick Allen

· Analysts: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte

· Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

· Host: Snider

· Analysts: Burton, Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – USA Network

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., Aug. 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com 3:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 17 NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Victory Lane Review – Richmond USA Network 2:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 USA Network 3:30 p.m. Sun., Aug. 18 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series – Post-Race USA Network 5:30 p.m.

INDYCAR: BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to Madison, Ill., for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 from the World Wide Technology Raceway this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Pre-race coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

With only five races left, defending INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (411 pts) leads the 2024 points standings, followed by two-time series champion Will Power (-49). Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, and Pato O’Ward sit in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively, and are only separated by 18 points. Scott McLaughlin won last year’s race at WWTR.

NBC Sports’ INDYCAR commentary team of Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call this weekend’s races. Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry will provide reports from pit road on Saturday and Sunday.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play : Kevin Lee

: Kevin Lee Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Georgia Henneberry

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Aug. 16 NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Practice 1 Peacock 12:45 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Qualifying Peacock 4:20 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Final Practice Peacock 7:45 p.m. Sat., Aug. 17 INDY NXT SERIES Outfront Showdown Peacock 3:55 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Pre-Race USA Network, Peacock 6 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 USA Network, Peacock 6:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Post-Race USA Network, Peacock 8:30 p.m.

PRO MOTOCROSS: BUDDS CREEK NATIONAL

The penultimate race of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the Budds Creek National this Saturday from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Pa., at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. An encore presentation will also air Sunday at noon ET on USA Network.

With two races left in the regular season, Chase Sexton (407 pts), last week’s winner at Unadilla, leads the 450 Class points standings, followed by Hunter Lawrence (-28) and Aaron Plessinger (-88). In the 250 Class, Haiden Deegan (408 pts) sits at the top of the standings and can clinch his first Pro Motocross 250 title this weekend with a 75-point lead after Moto 1 or a 50-point lead after Moto 2.

NBC Sports’ Motocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recapped last week’s Unadilla race and much more on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Budds Creek gets underway at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporters: Jason Thomas, Adam Cianciarulo

HOW TO WATCH

Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

TV – CNBC

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 17 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 10 a.m. Pro Motocross – Budds Creek National Peacock 1 p.m. Sun., Aug. 18 Pro Motocross – Budds Creek National USA Network Noon Mon., Aug. 19 Pro Motocross – Budds Creek National CNBC 2 a.m.*

*Encore presentation





