NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS, SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS, AND IMSA FROM IMS HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ MOTORSPORTS COVERAGE

NASCAR Cup Series’ Mobil 1 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network; Pre-Race Coverage on USA Network Begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte to Call NASCAR Race; Football Night in America Analyst Rodney Harrison to Voice Opening Tease

SuperMotocross World Championship from Las Vegas Motor Speedway Begins this Saturday Live on USA Network and Peacock at 10 p.m. ET

Live Coverage of IMSA’s Battle on the Bricks from Indianapolis Motor Speedway This Sunday on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET Before Transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 17, 2025 – NBC Sports’ big weekend of live motorsports action is headlined by three major events: NASCAR Cup Series opening Round of 12 race from New Hampshire Motor Speedway at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network; the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals this Saturday from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway live on USA Network and Peacock at 10 p.m. ET; and IMSA’s TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.

NASCAR CUP SERIES: NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Mobil 1 301 begins this Sunday, Sept. 21, from New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network. Live pre-race coverage on USA Network begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green.

The first of three races in the Round of 12, this Sunday’s race will see the winning driver clinch their spot into the Round of 8. The last four drivers at the bottom of the playoff standings will be eliminated at the conclusion of the final Round of 12 race on Oct. 5 in Charlotte. Bell is the defending Mobil 1 301 winner, with every winner of this race earning an oversized lobster (usually weighing more than 20 pounds) and posing with it on victory lane.

Christopher Bell won last week’s night race at Bristol Motor Speedway to advance to the Round of 12, while Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Shane van Gisbergen and Josh Berry were all eliminated from the playoffs. Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Bell, and Ryan Blaney currently sit at the top of the playoff standings, while defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is currently below the cut line.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

Marty Snider will host pre-race coverage alongside Letarte, with Diffey hosting post-race coverage with Letarte and Burton.

Burton won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway four consecutive times from 1997-2000, the most wins of any driver in history at that track. Burton led all 300 laps during his win of the Dura Lube 300 on Sept. 17, 2000.

NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 12 STANDINGS

Pos.

Driver

Points

1.

Denny Hamlin

+26

2.

William Byron

+24

3.

Kyle Larson

+24

4.

Christopher Bell

+20

5.

Ryan Blaney

+19

6.

Chase Briscoe

+10

7.

Chase Elliott

+5

8.

Bubba Wallace

+1

ON THE BUBBLE 9.

Austin Cindric

-1

10.

Joey Logano

-2

11.

Ross Chastain

-2

12.

Tyler Reddick

-3



Two-time Super Bowl champion and Football Night in America analyst Rodney Harrison, who won both of his championships with the New England Patriots, will voice this week’s opening tease. Harrison is a member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame and was a three-time All-Pro safety during his 15-year NFL career.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage. Live coverage of practice and qualifying will be presented on truTV this Saturday starting at 3 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dillon Welch

STUDIO TEAM

Host : Marty Snider, Diffey

: Marty Snider, Diffey Studio Analysts: Burton, Letarte

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Sept. 12

Practice and Qualifying

truTV

4:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 13

Countdown to Green

USA Network

7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series – Bass Pro Shops Night Race

USA Network

7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race

USA Network

10:30 p.m.



SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS: FINAL ROUND

The final round of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs begins this Saturday from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nev., live on USA Network and Peacock at 10 p.m. ET.

Hunter Lawrence won last week’s 450 Class Round 2 race in St. Louis, narrowly beating two-time SMX World Champion and younger brother Jett Lawrence. Hunter further closed the gap on Jett’s lead in the points standings, with the former only being down six points now heading into Saturday’s final, with six-time AMA champion Eli Tomac down 16.

In the 250 Class race, Jo Shimoda took the win with Seth Hammaker and Nate Thrasher rounding out the podium. Two-time defending SMX World Champion Haiden Deegan was knocked down on the opening lap of the second moto; he recovered to finish in 16th place but now finds himself 10 points back ahead of the finale.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt will call the race alongside 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto discuss last week’s second round playoff race in St. Louis and preview this weekend’s championship race on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast, which will be available later today here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Las Vegas gets underway at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock with the championship pre-race show beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play-by-Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

: , Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas

: , Pre-Race : Adam Cianciarulo , Jason Weigandt , Justin Brayton , Will Christien, Jason Thomas

: , , , Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Steven “Lurch” Scott, Haley Shanley

HOW TO WATCH



TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Sept. 20

Race Day Live

Peacock

4:30 p.m.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs Final Round – Pre-Race Show

Peacock

9:30 p.m.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs – Final Round

USA Network, Peacock

10 p.m.



IMSA: INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season continues this Sunday, Sept. 21, with the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks from iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET. This is the penultimate race of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The 2.439 mile, 14-turn road course from storied Indianapolis Motor Speedway will feature 53 cars from the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) and GT Daytona (GTD) classes competing in the six-hour endurance race. Defending race champions BMW M Team RLL aim for their second consecutive win at the track, while Porsche Penske Motorsports look to maintain the top two spots in the overall championships points standings in the GTP class.

NBC Sports’ Brian Till and Dave Burns will call the race alongside former IMSA drivers Calvin Fish and Townsend Bell. Matt Yocum, Kevin Lee, and Kristen Beat will serve as pit reporters. Till, Fish, and Beat previewed this week’s race on the NBC Sports’ Motorsports on NBC YouTube channel this week, which will be available here later today.

Peacock serves as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races. Click here for complete details on the 2025 IMSA coverage schedule.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play-by-Play : Brian Till , Dave Burns

: , Analysts : Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell

: , Pit Reporters: Matt Yocum, Kevin Lee, Kristen Beat

HOW TO WATCH



TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Event

Time (ET)

Platforms

Fri., Sept. 19

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup

2:55 p.m.

Peacock

IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo

3:55 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 20

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup

10:40 a.m.

Peacock

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

12:35 p.m.

Peacock

IMSA WeatherTech Qualifying

3:10 p.m.

Peacock

IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo

5:05 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Sept. 21

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

11:30 a.m.

Peacock

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

3 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



--NBC SPORTS--