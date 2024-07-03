NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES CHICAGO STREET RACES PRESENTED THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBC Sports to Call Chicago Races “Radio Style” Around Street Circuit Featuring Roughly 90 Cameras To Showcase The Action

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 – Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, Countdown to Green Pre-Race at 4 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 – Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, Countdown to Green Pre-Race at 3 p.m. ET

NBC Sports Embeds with Tyler Reddick’s 23XI Racing Team During Stage 2

Motorsports Coverage Includes NTT INDYCAR Series at Mid-Ohio on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Pro Motocross RedBud National on Saturday on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 3, 2024 – The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series return to the streets of Chicago for the second consecutive year, as NBC Sports presents live coverage of the Cup Series Grant Park 165 on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Xfinity Series The Loop 110 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, both on the NBC broadcast network and Peacock.

This week’s motorsports coverage also includes the NTT INDYCAR Series at Mid-Ohio on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and the Pro Motocross RedBud National on Saturday on NBC and Peacock.

NASCAR CUP AND XFINITY SERIES – CHICAGO STREET RACES

This marks the second year that the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will compete on the streets of Chicago, as drivers will attempt to navigate the 2.2-mile course that weaves in and around some of the Windy City’s most iconic landmarks and thoroughfares.

Both races will be presented “Radio Style,” NBC Sports’ fan-favorite broadcast style with announcers positioned at the following vantage points around the track featuring high-paced, around-the-horn commentary.

Main broadcast booth on S. Columbus Drive : lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte



: lead NASCAR race announcer and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Turns 1 and 6 on S. Columbus Drive and E. Balbo Drive : veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Mike Bagley



: veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Turn 4 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Roosevelt Road : NBC Sports pit reporter and MRN turn announcer Dillon Welch



: NBC Sports pit reporter and MRN turn announcer Turn 11 on S. Michigan Avenue and E. Jackson Drive: 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton

NBC Sports’ coverage will feature roughly 90 cameras to showcase this weekend’s races on the streets of Chicago, which will include 10 in-car systems, handheld cameras on pit road, cameras for the Stage Two embed, a fixed-wing airplane and a drone. Coverage throughout the weekend will also highlight performances from award-winning artists at the festival surrounding this weekend’s races, including Buddy Guy, The Black Keys, The Chainsmokers, Lauren Alaina, and Keith Urban.

NBC Sports’ presentation from Chicago will include pit reporter and pre-race host Marty Snider embedded with Tyler Reddick’s 23XI race team during Stage Two of Sunday’s Cup Series race on NBC. The Stage Two embeds feature an in-depth look on select drivers and their teams, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack.

Joey Logano won last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, surviving a record five overtimes which provided the backdrop for the latest chapter in the budding rivalry between two of NASCAR’s top drivers, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin. Shane van Gisbergen, who won in his Cup Series debut in last year’s inaugural Chicago Street Race, will aim to repeat and has won two road course races this year in the Xfinity Series in Portland and Sonoma. Cole Custer won last year’s Xfinity Series race which was shortened due to rain.

Coverage from Chicago begins Saturday on USA Network with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Cup Series practice and qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET. NBC and Peacock’s coverage begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, leading into the Xfinity Series race at 3:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 4 p.m. ET with Cup Series Countdown to Green, leading into the Cup Series race on at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dave Burns and will serve as pit reporters for both races, and Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporter and provide commentary from unique locations in and around Grant Park during Sunday’s Cup Series coverage. Snider will anchor pre- and post-race coverage with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Main Booth : Rick Allen (play-by-play), Steve Letarte (analyst)



: Turns 1 and 6 : Mike Bagley



: Turn 4: Dillon Welch



Turn 11 : Jeff Burton



: Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman (Sunday)

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC, USA Network



Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., July 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network 10 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series – Victory Lane Review (Nashville) USA Network 12 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Sun., July 7 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC, Peacock 4 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 NBC, Peacock 4:30 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO

NBC and Peacock present the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions on Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

Two-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (285 pts) leads Will Power (262 pts) in the championship standings after winning the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.

NBC Sports’ INDYCAR commentary team of Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Charlie Kimball and Georgia Henneberry will provide reports from pit road.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play : Kevin Lee

: Kevin Lee Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Charlie Kimball, Georgia Henneberry

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 5 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Practice 1 Peacock 3:20 p.m. Sat., July 6 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Practice 2 Peacock 10:50 a.m. Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Qualifying Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., July 7 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Final Warmup Peacock 10:25 a.m. INDY NXT – Mid-Ohio Peacock 11:15 a.m. Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Pre-Race NBC, Peacock 1:30 p.m. Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio NBC, Peacock 2 p.m.

PRO MOTOCROSS – REDBUD

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the RedBud National this Saturday from Buchanan, Mich.

Jett Lawrence took the victory at Southwick in the 450 Class and is currently tied with Chase Sexton for second place (210 pts) behind Jett’s brother, Hunter Lawrence (213 pts). Haiden Deegan (238 pts) won at Southwick in the 250 Class and leads Chance Hymas (196 pts).

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday for RedBud National gets underway at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, followed by live coverage on NBC and Peacock at 1 p.m. ET and shifting to Peacock exclusively at 3 p.m. ET. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto discussed last week’s event at Southwick on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast, which features the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Monday throughout the 2024 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel , Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporter: Will Christien / Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app





Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., July 6 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 1 p.m. Pro Motocross – RedBud National NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Pro Motocross – RedBud National Peacock 3 p.m.

