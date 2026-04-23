NBA PLAYOFFS CONTINUE THIS SATURDAY-TUESDAY ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN

Saturday and Monday Tripleheaders, Sunday Doubleheader, and Possible Series-Clinching Game 4s and Game 5s Headline NBC Sports’ Second Week of NBA Playoffs Coverage

NBA Showtime Begins this Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN; Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET; Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 23, 2026 – The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN beginning this Saturday, April 25, featuring NBA MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Western Conference No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in their first road playoff game of the season; LeBron James and the Lakers taking on Kevin Durant and the Rockets in Houston; Jalen Brunson and the Knicks battling the Hawks in Atlanta; and Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics visiting the longtime Boston rival 76ers. This will be NBC Sports’ first time presenting NBA games on a Saturday this season.

Over the course of four days (April 25-28), NBC Sports will present nine playoff games, including Saturday and Monday tripleheaders, Sunday doubleheader, and potential series-clinching Game 4s and Game 5s.

NBC Sports will present up to 41 games of live coverage throughout the First Round and Conference Semifinals, as well as exclusive coverage of the entire Western Conference Finals.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Saturday, April 25:



Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Broadcasters

1 p.m.

Game 3: Pistons at Magic

Peacock, NBCSN

Michael Grady, Austin Rivers, Robbie Hummel, Grant Liffmann

3:30 p.m.

Game 3: Thunder at Suns

NBC, Peacock

Terry Gannon, Jamal Crawford, Jordan Cornette

6 p.m.

Game 4: Knicks at Hawks

NBC, Peacock

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Zora Stephenson



Sunday, April 26:



Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Broadcasters

7 p.m.

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers

NBC, Peacock

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Zora Stephenson

9:30 p.m.

Game 4: Lakers at Rockets

NBC, Peacock

Noah Eagle, Grant Hill, Ashley ShahAhmadi



Monday, April 27:



Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Broadcasters

8 p.m.

Game 4: Pistons at Magic

NBC, Peacock

Michael Grady, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers, Grant Liffmann

9:30 p.m.

Game 4: Thunder at Suns

Peacock, NBCSN

Terry Gannon, Jamal Crawford, Jordan Cornette

10:30 p.m.

Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets

NBC, Peacock

Noah Eagle, Grant Hill, Ashley ShahAhmadi



Tuesday, April 28:



Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Broadcasters

8 p.m.

Game 5: Hawks at Knicks

NBC, Peacock

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Zora Stephenson



SATURDAY, APRIL 25

NBC Sports will present a First Round tripleheader this Saturday, April 25.

Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons visit 2024 NBA All-Star Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. The series is tied, 1-1.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), NBA veterans Austin Rivers and Robbie Hummel (analysts), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Pistons-Magic.

In the second game of the day, reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Western Conference No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder visit five-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker and the No. 8 Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Oklahoma City leads the series, 2-0, after two dominant series-opening wins at home.

This will be the first-ever Thunder playoff game on NBC . The last time the Suns played on NBC was Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round on April 29, 2001 , where they fell to the Kings, 104-96. On NBA Showtime on Tuesday night, NBC Sports’ Reggie Miller revealed that Gilgeous-Alexander won the 2025-26 NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award, earning 96 of 100 first-place votes. Gilgeous-Alexander led the league with 175 points in “Clutch Time,” with the Thunder going 20-7 in the 27 clutch games in which he played.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter) will call Thunder-Suns. Crawford played for the Suns in 2018-2019.

In the final game of the day, Jalen Brunson and the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed New York Knicks visit 2026 NBA All-Star Jalen Johnson and the No. 6 Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., at 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The series is tied, 1-1, with New York taking Game 1 and Atlanta bouncing back in Game 2, overcoming a 12-point fourth quarter deficit led by CJ McCollum’s game-high 32 points.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Knicks-Hawks.

Live coverage on Saturday begins with NBA Showtime at 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

NBC Sports will present a First Round NBA Playoff doubleheader on Sunday, April 26, on NBC and Peacock.

Six-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, and the Eastern Conference No. 2 seed Boston Celtics visit the No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The series is tied, 1-1, with the 76ers bouncing back after a decisive Game 1 loss to win Game 2 on the road, led by rookie VJ Edgecombe’s 30 points.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Celtics-76ers.

In the second game of the night, four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and the Western Conference No. 4 seed Los Angeles Lakers visit two-time NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and the No. 5 Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Lakers lead the series, 2-0, and could potentially clinch and advance to the Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2023.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Lakers-Rockets.

Live coverage on Sunday begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

MONDAY, APRIL 27

NBC Sports will present a First Round NBA Playoff tripleheader on Monday, April 27, across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN.

Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons host Paolo Banchero and No. 8 Orlando Magic in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The series is tied, 1-1.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), NBA veterans Austin Rivers and Robbie Hummel (analysts), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Pistons-Magic Game 4, two days after calling Game 3 of the same series.

In the second game of the night, Gilgeous-Alexander, 2026 NBA All-Star Chet Holmgren, and the Western Conference No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder visit the No. 8 Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. The Thunder lead the series, 2-0, and could potentially clinch and advance to the Conference Semifinals for the third consecutive season.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter) will call Thunder-Suns Game 4, two days after calling Game 3 of the same series.

In the final game of the night, 2026 NBA MVP finalist Nikola Jokić and the Western Conference No. 3 seed Denver Nuggets host four-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round from Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The series is tied, 1-1, after Minnesota pulled off the largest overtime comeback on record , erasing a 13-point deficit with a game-closing 15-0 run to take Game 2 on the road in Denver.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Timberwolves-Nuggets.

Live coverage on Monday begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

Jalen Brunson and the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed New York Knicks host Jalen Johnson and the No. 6 Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round from Madison Square Garden in New York City at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The series is tied, 1-1.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Hawks-Knicks, after calling Game 4 on Saturday.

Live coverage on Tuesday begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

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NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA playoff game on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

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