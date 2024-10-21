NBC SPORTS & AMERICA’S NAVY ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP OF THE ALL-AMERICAN BOWL

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

FNIA.png
NOTES & QUOTES FROM WEEK 7 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Keaton Tease PB.jpg
MICHAEL KEATON STARS IN CINEMATIC OPENING SEQUENCE FOR JETS-STEELERS ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL THIS WEEKEND
Azim-Davies 10.19
PEACOCK STREAMS EXCLUSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF BOXXER CARD FEATURING UNDEFEATED ADAM AZIM VS. OHARA DAVIES IN LIGHTWEIGHT CLASH FROM LONDON THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 19, AT 2 P.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

FNIA.png
NOTES & QUOTES FROM WEEK 7 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Keaton Tease PB.jpg
MICHAEL KEATON STARS IN CINEMATIC OPENING SEQUENCE FOR JETS-STEELERS ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL THIS WEEKEND
Azim-Davies 10.19
PEACOCK STREAMS EXCLUSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF BOXXER CARD FEATURING UNDEFEATED ADAM AZIM VS. OHARA DAVIES IN LIGHTWEIGHT CLASH FROM LONDON THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 19, AT 2 P.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC SPORTS & AMERICA’S NAVY ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP OF THE ALL-AMERICAN BOWL

Published October 21, 2024 02:00 PM

America’s Navy to serve as the Official Title Partner of the All-American Bowl

NBC and Peacock to Present the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET Live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 21, 2024 – NBC Sports and America’s Navy today announced a new title partnership for the All-American Bowl. As the title partner, America’s Navy will reach high schools within communities across the country through a nationwide jersey presentation tour while growing a close association with the honor and prestige that comes with the selection process, Road to the Dome tour, and Bowl Week of the Navy All-American Bowl.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to connect with young men and women who share the values of teamwork, leadership, and dedication that are at the core of both football and military service,” said Rear Adm. James P. Waters III, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. “These athletes have worked hard to earn their place, and we’re proud to stand with them as they take the field. We look forward to supporting these young leaders while highlighting the possibilities that lie ahead with America’s Navy.”

“We’re honored to partner with America’s Navy as the Official Title Partner of the All-American Bowl,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & General Manager, Owned Properties, NBC Sports. “This year marks the 25th anniversary of the All-American Bowl and together with America’s Navy we will continue to grow the event and highlight the next generation of stars.”

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor all 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be presented live on NBC and Peacock at 1 p.m. ET and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).

—NBC SPORTS—