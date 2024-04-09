NBC SPORTS EARNS 24 SPORTS EMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Sunday Night Football Nominated for Outstanding Live Sports Series; Up For 12th Win in 16 Years

SNF’s Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth Nominated in Respective Play-by-Play and Event Analyst Categories

Noah Eagle Earns Nomination after Opening Season of Big Ten Saturday Night

GOLF Channel’s Unredeemable Earns Three Nominations

Telemundo Earns Studio Show Nominations for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and SNF; Andrés Cantor and Miguel Gurwitz Earn On-Air Personality Nomination

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 9, 2024 – NBC Sports earned 24 Sports Emmy Award nominations for 2023, highlighted by nominations for its coverage of Sunday Night Football, the 149th Kentucky Derby, golf, and more.



The announcement was made today by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 21.

Highlights of NBC Sports’ nominations:

Sunday Night Football -- primetime television’s No. 1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive seasons – earned six nominations, including for Outstanding Live Sports Series, which it has won 11 times in the past 15 years;

NBC Sports received a nomination in the Outstanding Playoff Coverage category for its presentations of the NFL Playoffs on NBC and Peacock;

NASCAR on NBC earned an Outstanding Technical Team Event nomination for the Chicago Street Race;

NBC Sports earned two nominations in the Outstanding Open/Tease category for Timeless on The 149th Kentucky Derby coverage and Heidi on SNF. In addition, SNF earned a nomination for The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award – Short Form for its opening teases throughout the season;

SNF ’s Thanksgiving halftime feature on the unique relationship between Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden and New England Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley earned a nomination in the Outstanding Short Feature category;



’s Thanksgiving halftime feature on the unique relationship between Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster and New England Patriots wide receiver earned a nomination in the Outstanding Short Feature category; Mike Tirico was nominated for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play following his second season as the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Football/ Tirico has won the Sports Emmy in the Host category for the past two years;

Cris Collinsworth, winner of 17 Sports Emmys, was nominated in the Outstanding Sports Personality – Event Analyst category for the 17th time in the past 18 years;

Noah Eagle, the voice of NBC Sports’ Big Ten Saturday Night games, was nominated for Outstanding Sports Personality – Emerging On-Air.

Kaylee Hartung, who worked two NFL playoff games for NBC Sports in addition to her role on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, was nominated for Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Reporter;

Andrés Cantor (Telemundo), winner of four Sports Emmys, was nominated for Outstanding On-Air Sports Personality in Spanish, along with Telemundo Deportes colleague Miguel Gurwitz.

NBC Sports earned a total of 24 nominations, including six nominations for SNF, three nominations for GOLF Channel, one nomination for NBCSports.com, and four nominations for Telemundo.

The complete list of NBC Sports nominations are as follows:

Outstanding Live Series: Sunday Night Football (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Playoff Coverage: NFL Playoffs on NBC (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Short Feature: Madden & Stingley (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Long Feature: Unredeemable (GOLF Channel)

(GOLF Channel) Outstanding Open/Tease: The 149 th Kentucky Derby: Timeless (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Open/Tease: Sunday Night Football: Heidi (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Personality/Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Personality/Sports Event Analyst: Cris Collinsworth (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air: Noah Eagle (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Personality/Sideline Reporter: Kaylee Hartung (Prime Video/NBC/Peacock)

(Prime Video/NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Technical Team Event: NASCAR on NBC: Chicago Street Race (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Camera Work – Long Form: Unredeemable (GOLF Channel)

(GOLF Channel) Outstanding Editing – Short Form: The 149 th Kentucky Derby: Timeless (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Editing – Long Form: Unredeemable (GOLF Channel)

(GOLF Channel) The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award – Short Form : Sunday Night Football (NBC/Peacock)

: (NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Writing – Long Form: Chasing Gold: Farebersviller (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Audio/Sound – Live Event: NASCAR on NBC (NBC/USA Network)

(NBC/USA Network) Outstanding Audio/Sound – Live Event: Sunday Night Football (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Public Service Content: Hometown Hopefuls (NBC/NBCSports.com)

(NBC/NBCSports.com) Outstanding Public Service Content: Notre Dame Football: What Would You Fight For? (NBC)

(NBC) Outstanding Studio Show in Spanish: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup (Telemundo)

(Telemundo) Outstanding Studio Show in Spanish: Sunday Night Football (Telemundo)

(Telemundo) Outstanding On-Air Personality in Spanish: Andrés Cantor (Telemundo)

(Telemundo) Outstanding On-Air Personality in Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz (Telemundo)

A complete list of nominees is available at https://theemmys.tv/sports-45th-nominations/.

For more information about NBC Sports shows and properties, including press releases, photos, talent and executive bios and headshots, please visit https://nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/.

--NBC SPORTS--