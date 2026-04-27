NBC SPORTS KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, TUESDAY, APRIL 28, AT 1 P.M. ET
Commentators Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Larry Collmus, and Supervising Producer Lindsay Schanzer
Dial 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports
STAMFORD, Conn. – April 27, 2026 – NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby team will preview the upcoming 152nd Kentucky Derby on a media conference call Tuesday, April 28, at 1 p.m. ET.
Participants include host Mike Tirico, anchoring Derby coverage for the 10th time; analysts Randy Moss, who is covering the Derby for the 46th time, and Jerry Bailey, Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Kentucky Derby winner participating in his 31st Kentucky Derby (14th for NBC Sports/rode in 17 as jockey); reporter Donna Brothers who is working her final Derby and the only member of the announce team to work all 26 of NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby presentations; race caller Larry Collmus, who is calling his 16th Kentucky Derby for NBC Sports; and supervising producer Lindsay Schanzer, serving as lead Kentucky Derby producer for the fifth time (14th overall Derby).
NBC Sports presents the 152nd Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 2, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Kentucky Derby week coverage gets underway with the Kentucky Oaks Undercard this Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, and the Kentucky Oaks at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. For coverage highlights, click here.
Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.
- WHAT: NBC Sports Kentucky Derby Media Conference Call
- WHO: Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Larry Collmus, Lindsay Schanzer
- WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 28, at 1 p.m. ET
- NUMBER: 786-697-3501
- PASSCODE: NBC Sports
--NBC SPORTS--