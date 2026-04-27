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2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Derby PB
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS THE 152ND KENTUCKY DERBY THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Mike Tomlin - FNIA.jpg
MIKE TOMLIN JOINS NBC SPORTS’ “FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA”
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NBA PLAYOFFS RETURN TO NBC SPORTS DELIVERS BIG VIEWERSHIP GAINS OVER FIRST THREE NIGHTS

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

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NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK
Premier League
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS TAMPA BAY THIS WEEKEND, WITH FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISITING SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUN., APRIL 19 ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO
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NBC SPORTS KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, TUESDAY, APRIL 28, AT 1 P.M. ET

Published April 27, 2026 11:51 AM

Commentators Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Larry Collmus, and Supervising Producer Lindsay Schanzer

Dial 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.April 27, 2026 – NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby team will preview the upcoming 152nd Kentucky Derby on a media conference call Tuesday, April 28, at 1 p.m. ET.

Participants include host Mike Tirico, anchoring Derby coverage for the 10th time; analysts Randy Moss, who is covering the Derby for the 46th time, and Jerry Bailey, Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Kentucky Derby winner participating in his 31st Kentucky Derby (14th for NBC Sports/rode in 17 as jockey); reporter Donna Brothers who is working her final Derby and the only member of the announce team to work all 26 of NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby presentations; race caller Larry Collmus, who is calling his 16th Kentucky Derby for NBC Sports; and supervising producer Lindsay Schanzer, serving as lead Kentucky Derby producer for the fifth time (14th overall Derby).

NBC Sports presents the 152nd Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 2, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Kentucky Derby week coverage gets underway with the Kentucky Oaks Undercard this Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, and the Kentucky Oaks at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. For coverage highlights, click here.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports Kentucky Derby Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Larry Collmus, Lindsay Schanzer
  • WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 28, at 1 p.m. ET
  • NUMBER: 786-697-3501
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

--NBC SPORTS--