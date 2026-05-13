NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 151ST PREAKNESS STAKES THIS SATURDAY, MAY 16 AT 4 P.M. ET LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBC Sports to Present 11 Live Races on Friday and Saturday across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN

Kentucky Derby Third-Place Finisher Ocelli at 6-to-1; 2026 Gotham (G3) winner Iron Honor is Morning-Line Favorite at 9-2; Taj Mahal, Chip Honcho, and Incredibolt are Next at 5-1

Live Coverage from Laurel Park Begins this Friday, May 15, at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBSCN, Headlined by the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 13, 2026 – NBC Sports presents the 151st Preakness Stakes, this Sat., May 16, on NBC and Peacock beginning at 4 p.m. ET live from Laurel Park Racetrack in Laurel, Md.

NBC Sports’ Preakness day coverage features eight races across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN on Saturday. Live coverage from Laurel Park begins with 90 minutes of racing this Friday, May 15, beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, headlined by the Black-Eyed Susan for three-year-old fillies. Over the two days, NBC Sports will present 11 live races from Laurel Park.

Telemundo will present coverage of the Preakness Stakes beginning Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Universo and streaming on Telemundo.com and the Telemundo app.

The 151st Preakness Stakes field is headlined by 2026 Gotham (G3) winner Iron Honor (the morning-line favorite at 9-2), 2026 Federico Tesio (LS) and Miracle Wood (LS) winner Taj Mahal (5-1), and 2026 Risen Star (G2) runner-up Chip Honcho (5-1). Also expected to contend are 2026 Virginia Derby (LS) winner Incredibolt (5-1), who finished sixth in the 2026 Kentucky Derby, and 2026 Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Ocelli (6-1), and 2025 Champagne (G1) winner Napoleon Solo (8-1).

COMMENTATORS: NBC Sports’ coverage of the Preakness Stakes features host Ahmed Fareed; analysts Jerry Bailey, the Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Preakness winner, and Randy Moss; handicapper Matt Bernier; reporters Britney Eurton, Donna Brothers, Kenny Rice, and Nick Luck; and race caller Larry Collmus.

Brothers, who worked her final Kentucky Derby for NBC Sports on May 2, will report on her final race with this Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.

Louisville (Kentucky) mayor Craig Greenberg on Monday honored Brothers and trainer Cherie DeVaux, who on May 2 became the first female trainer to win the Run for the Roses. Greenberg proclaimed May 11 as “Donna Barton Brothers Day” and named DeVaux an “honorary citizen of Louisville” during a May 11 news conference at Metro Hall.

Steve Kornacki, chief data analyst for NBC News and NBC Sports, returns to NBC Sports’ Preakness coverage as an insights analyst.

The supervising producer of NBC Sports’ Preakness Stakes coverage is Lindsay Schanzer. The Preakness Stakes is directed by Kaare Numme. Saturday’s early coverage is produced by Caroline Doherty and directed by Numme. Executive producer and president, NBC Sports Production, is Sam Flood.

Preakness Stakes coverage on NBC, Peacock and NBCSN includes:



A trip to Puerto Rico with brothers Jose Ortiz and Irad Ortiz Jr. , champion jockeys who finished first and second, respectively, in the 152 nd Kentucky Derby. Jose is expected to ride Talkin , while Irad will ride on Chip Honcho Saturday.

and , champion jockeys who finished first and second, respectively, in the 152 Kentucky Derby. Jose is expected to ride , while Irad will ride on Saturday. A look back at the 152 nd Kentucky Derby, including interviews with DeVaux and the Ortiz brothers

Kentucky Derby, including interviews with DeVaux and the Ortiz brothers A feature highlighting Maryland-based trainer Brittany Russell, who looks to become the first woman to train a Preakness Stakes winner with Taj Mahal , alongside her husband and jockey Sheldon Russell . Taj Mahal is undefeated in three starts at Laurel Park.

who looks to become the first woman to train a Preakness Stakes winner with , alongside her husband and jockey . Taj Mahal is undefeated in three starts at Laurel Park. A look at the history and pageantry surrounding the Woodlawn Vase – one of the most prestigious trophies in American sports, which is presented each year to the winner of the Preakness Stakes. First crafted in 1860 standing 36 inches tall and weighing approximately 30 pounds, this Tiffany & Co. solid sterling silver masterpiece predates the Preakness itself and is the oldest continuously contested trophy in the United States.

A report on Bob Weihe , also known as ‘Derby Bob ,’ who passed away at 89 on May 9, a week after returning to Churchill Downs, a final visit that helped fulfill his last wish to make one more trip to his milestone 80 th Derby.

, also known as ,’ who passed away at 89 on May 9, a week after returning to Churchill Downs, a final visit that helped fulfill his last wish to make one more trip to his milestone 80 Derby. Multiple super slo-mo cameras providing fans with a unique look at any photo finishes

Aerial coverage from a live drone

A camera focused on race caller Larry Collmus

NBC SPORTS’ PREAKNESS STAKES COVERAGE SCHEDULE Date Time (ET) Event Platform(s) Fri., May 15 5 p.m. Black-Eyed Susan Peacock, NBCSN Sat., May 16 1 p.m. Preakness Stakes Prep races Peacock, NBCSN Sat., May 16 4 p.m. 151st Preakness Stakes NBC, Peacock

NBC SPORTS RADIO PREAKNESS STAKES COVERAGE

NBC Sports Radio (channel 85 on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app) will present live Preakness Stakes coverage on Saturday, May 16, with NBC Sports’ coverage of the 151st Preakness from 4-7:30 p.m. ET with Larry Collmus handling the live race calls. This is the fifth consecutive year NBC Sports and SiriusXM have teamed to produce audio coverage of the Preakness.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

--NBC SPORTS--