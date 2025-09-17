NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF GOLF’S 45th RYDER CUP FROM BETHPAGE BLACK COURSE IN NEW YORK ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

More Than 100 Hours of Live Tournament and Studio Coverage; Friday Tournament Coverage Live on USA Network, Saturday/Sunday Live on NBC and Peacock

Coverage Features Most-Ever Cameras at a Ryder Cup on U.S. Soil and Technological Enhancements Including Record Number of Drones

Peacock to Livestream Featured Match Coverage All Three Days

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 17, 2025 – NBC Sports presents comprehensive live coverage of golf’s 45th Ryder Cup across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, beginning Friday, September 26, through Sunday, September 28, from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y.

NBC Sports will present coverage from the Ryder Cup’s first tee shot to the final putt from Friday-Sunday, featuring more than 100 hours of coverage including Golf Central Live From the Ryder Cup studio coverage beginning Monday, Sept. 22, on GOLF Channel, and featured groups coverage on Peacock.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Ryder Cup production will include the most cameras ever put into the field for a Ryder Cup on U.S. soil , featuring a record three drones, multiple bunker cams, broadcast booth cameras, and cameras from the practice area to the first tee to capture players’ every step as they walk to their opening tee shot. For the first time at a Ryder Cup, NBC Sports will also utilize Trackman at all 18 tee boxes.

Coverage will also include live featured matches on Peacock all three competition days.

The Ryder Cup, one of the most pressure-packed events in all of sports, features Team USA vs. Team Europe:



U.S. Team

European Team

Keegan Bradley (captain)

Luke Donald (captain)

Sam Burns

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Matt Fitzpatrick

Bryson DeChambeau

Tommy Fleetwood

Harris English

Tyrrell Hatton

Ben Griffin

Rasmus Højgaard

Russell Henley

Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa

Shane Lowry

Xander Schauffele

Robert MacIntyre

J.J. Spaun

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas

Justin Rose

Cameron Young

Sepp Straka



Throughout tournament coverage, NBC Sports’ announce team will feature analysis from American (Notah Begay III and Brad Faxon) and European (Paul McGinley and Nick Faldo) voices, breaking down the action and providing context from the vantage point of both teams and fanbases.

NBC Sports’ announce team includes:

Play-by-Play/Analyst Pairings



Dan Hicks , Brad Faxon , Paul McGinley

, , Terry Gannon, Notah Begay III, Nick Faldo

Holes Announcers



Terry Gannon, Steve Sands

On-Course Reporters



Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman, Curt Byrum

Interviews



Cara Banks, Damon Hack, Anna Jackson, Tim Barter

How To Watch – Friday, September 26 – Sunday, September 28 (all times ET)



TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date

USA Network

NBC/Peacock *

Friday, Sept. 26

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 27



7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28



Noon – 6 p.m.



*Note: All live coverage on NBC streams on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE RYDER CUP

NBC Sports will surround the 45th Ryder Cup next week with comprehensive live studio coverage on Golf Central Live From the Ryder Cup on GOLF Channel. Live From will also carry live coverage of the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, hosted by NBC’s Carson Daly and Kira K. Dixon. Tuesday-Thursday coverage will also include live on-course segments with Johnson Wagner, featuring interviews with competitors and captains and hole-by-hole breakdowns.

Broadcast Team



Host : Rich Lerner / Damon Hack / Anna Jackson

: / Analyst : Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Notah Begay III / Paige Mackenzie / Arron Oberholser / Mark Rolfing / Johnson Wagner

: / / / Reporter/Contributor: Jaime Diaz / Kira K. Dixon / Rex Hoggard / Ryan Lavner / Todd Lewis / Eamon Lynch

Date

Golf Central - Live From the Ryder Cup *

Monday, Sept. 22

3–4 p.m. / 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 23

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. / 6–8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. / 6–8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 25

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. / 4–7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

6–8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

6–8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28

6–9 p.m.

*all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play



NBC SPORTS RYDER CUP MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TODAY AT 2 P.M. ET

NBC Sports play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks, analysts Brad Faxon and Paul McGinley, and on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay and Smylie Kaufman, along with lead golf producer Tommy Roy will preview the upcoming 45th Ryder Cup from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., on a media conference call today at 2 p.m. ET . Click here for details.

TALES FROM THE RYDER CUP IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ROLEX – ORIGINAL GOLF CHANNEL FILMS THREE-PART DOCUSERIES

Golf Channel Films presents Tales From The Ryder Cup in Partnership with Rolex – an original three-part docuseries detailing the incredible history of one of the most pressure-packed events in all of sports – upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black outside of New York City on Sept. 26-28, across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

Tales From The Ryder Cup highlights the defining moments, memorable characters, and most miraculous shots in Ryder Cup history, taking viewers inside the team rooms of the American and European sides. Tales From The Ryder Cup’s in-depth storytelling features more than 40 interviews with current and former Ryder Cup captains and players discussing the pressure and passion surrounding the biennial event.

Golf Channel viewers can catch a Tales From The Ryder Cup marathon of all three episodes this Thursday, Sept. 18, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are also available on-demand on Peacock and on Golf Channel’s YouTube page. Click here for more details.

