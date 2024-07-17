NBC SPORTS SELECTS LIVE GRAPHICS PLATFORM PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2024 OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES IN PARIS

Networks of NBCUniversal to Present Games of the XXXIII Olympiad July 24–August 11, 2024 and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games August 28-September 8

NBC Sports to Utilize Chyron PRIME Broadcast Graphics for its Production in Paris to Provide Viewers with Engaging Animated Text and Graphics

STAMFORD, CONN. – July 17, 2024 – NBC Sports has selected Chyron to provide live broadcast graphics technology for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and, August 28-September 8, respectively.

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will feature multi-platform offerings across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history, including live streaming coverage of every sport and event and all 329 medal events.

The Opening Ceremony will be presented on Friday, July 26, live on NBC and Peacock and again in primetime. NBCUniversal is presenting its 19th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. The Paralympics take place from Paris August 28-September 8, 2024.

NBC Sports will utilize Chyron, with a robust creative toolset, unparalleled sports data integration and display capabilities, along with rapid recall, modification and highly customizable playout control, to deliver audience engaging 2D and 3D animated text and graphics with rich, real-time statistics, scores, and data visualization, for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Chyron has collaborated closely with NBC Sports to deliver a superior solution throughout the games in Paris, helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Paris back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“We have a rich history of reliability and product innovation with Chyron as we approach coverage of the Paris Olympics,” said Darryl Jefferson, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Technology, NBC Sports & Olympics. “The advanced tools that the Chyron Prime platform delivers for both real-time graphics presentation and for creative studio elements allows our design teams to really make our live coverage and analysis stand out. The integrated data feeds also help our presentation quickly tell the story and give context for the viewers at home to understand and process how remarkable athlete performances really are.”

Chyron has worked with NBC Sports for over two decades, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in Europe, Asia, and South America.

“Customer-centricity is not just a buzzword at Chyron, but a core value. Our longstanding partnership with NBC Sports transcends selling to them, or responding to feature requests from them,” states Chyron CEO Mike Truex. “The Chyron PRIME graphics platform that we offer today is the result of understanding our end users and deep collaboration to bring together our highest levels of product engineering expertise with the production demands of the NBC Sports team who create some of the most-watched sports content in the world.”

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

ABOUT CHYRON



With a solid foundation built on almost 60 years of innovation and efficiency, the name Chyron is synonymous with broadcast graphics. Today, Chyron offers the industry’s most comprehensive software portfolio for live production professionals. The PRIME Platform encompasses CG graphics, production switching, touchscreen, video walls, venue control and more. A diverse range of storytelling tools, including Paint for illustrated replay, Virtual Placement for virtual field markers for sports, and NewsTicker for ticker data management and display, as well as other offerings, round out the Chyron product portfolio. The award-winning Chyron LIVE brings many of these functionalities into a single cloud-based interface. Chyron is used by many of the biggest names in broadcast and Chyron products are increasingly deployed to empower OTA and OTT workflows around the world. Chyron helps broadcasters and content owners deliver richer, more immersive experiences for audiences and sports fans at home, on the go, or in the arena.

