NBC SPORTS U.S. OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4, AT 9 A.M. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 2, 2025 – NBC Sports play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks and analysts/on-course reporters Kevin Kisner, Smylie Kaufman, and Notah Begay III will preview the upcoming 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., on a media conference call on this Wednesday, June 4, at 9 a.m. ET .

NBC Sports will present championship coverage of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock next Thursday, June 12 through Sunday, June 15, as well as comprehensive live studio programming on-site at Oakmont with Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on GOLF Channel, beginning Monday, June 9.

