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NOTES & QUOTES FROM NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 5 ON NBC AND PEACOCK
SNB SL PB.png
HISTORIC CUBS-CARDINALS RIVALRY BEGINS STRETCH OF 13 CONSECUTIVE SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL GAMES ON NBC AND PEACOCK
IMG_0602.jpeg
VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS VISIT SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND THUNDER IN CRUCIAL GAME 5 OF WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS WITH SERIES TIED 2-2 TONIGHT AT 8:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

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COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND WEST HAM FACE RELEGATION ON PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE THIS SUN., MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
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NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL AND MIKE TIRICO WIN SPORTS EMMY AWARDS

Published May 26, 2026 10:57 PM

Sunday Night Football Wins Record 12th Sports Emmy in Outstanding Live Sports Series Category

Mike Tirico Wins for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play

NBA on NBC Honored for Outstanding Sports Graphic Design – Event/Show

Telemundo Deportes’ Miguel Gurwitz Wins for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, NY – May 26, 2026 – NBC’s Sunday Night Football and Mike Tirico headlined NBCUniversal’s four Sports Emmy awards for excellence in sports television production, presented tonight by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Sunday Night Football -- primetime television’s No. 1 show for an unprecedented 15 consecutive years – won the Outstanding Live Sports Series category, marking its record 12th Sports Emmy award.

Mike Tirico won his first Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play, for his work as the voice of Sunday Night Football. Tirico previously won two Sports Emmys in the Host category (in 2022 and 2023).

Telemundo Deportes’ Miguel Gurwitz won his second consecutive Sports Emmy for Outstanding On-Air Sports Personality in Spanish, punctuated by his call of Super Bowl LX in February.

The return of NBA on NBC earned a Sports Emmy win in Outstanding Sports Graphic Design – Event/Show. NBC Sports’ coverage of the Western Conference Finals continues Thursday night when the San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The list of NBC Sports winners is as follows:

  • Outstanding Live Sports Series: Sunday Night Football (NBC/Peacock)
  • Outstanding Sports Graphic Design – Event/Show: NBA on NBC & Peacock (NBC/Peacock)
  • Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico (NBC/Peacock)
  • Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

A complete list of winners is available here.

--NBC SPORTS--