NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL AND MIKE TIRICO WIN SPORTS EMMY AWARDS

Sunday Night Football Wins Record 12th Sports Emmy in Outstanding Live Sports Series Category

Mike Tirico Wins for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play

NBA on NBC Honored for Outstanding Sports Graphic Design – Event/Show

Telemundo Deportes’ Miguel Gurwitz Wins for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, NY – May 26, 2026 – NBC’s Sunday Night Football and Mike Tirico headlined NBCUniversal’s four Sports Emmy awards for excellence in sports television production, presented tonight by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Sunday Night Football -- primetime television’s No. 1 show for an unprecedented 15 consecutive years – won the Outstanding Live Sports Series category, marking its record 12th Sports Emmy award.

Mike Tirico won his first Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play, for his work as the voice of Sunday Night Football. Tirico previously won two Sports Emmys in the Host category (in 2022 and 2023).

Telemundo Deportes’ Miguel Gurwitz won his second consecutive Sports Emmy for Outstanding On-Air Sports Personality in Spanish, punctuated by his call of Super Bowl LX in February.

The return of NBA on NBC earned a Sports Emmy win in Outstanding Sports Graphic Design – Event/Show. NBC Sports’ coverage of the Western Conference Finals continues Thursday night when the San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The list of NBC Sports winners is as follows:



Outstanding Live Sports Series: Sunday Night Football (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Sports Graphic Design – Event/Show: NBA on NBC & Peacock (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico (NBC/Peacock)

(NBC/Peacock) Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz (Telemundo/Universo/Peacock)

A complete list of winners is available here.

--NBC SPORTS--