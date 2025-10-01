NO. 1 OHIO STATE HOSTS MINNESOTA ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 PM ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Saturday’s Coverage Begins with College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET ahead of No. 21 Notre Dame Hosting Boise State at 3:30 p.m. ET, Both on NBC and Peacock

Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET Leads into Undefeated Ohio State Hosting Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 1, 2025 – The Associated Press-ranked No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s coverage kicks off with the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosting the Boise State Broncos for the first time ever at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Big Ten Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State

Defending national champion and No. 1 Ohio State hosts Minnesota at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with live coverage beginning with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

The Buckeyes (4-0) defeated the Washington Huskies, 24-6, last Saturday, led by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith’s 81 receiving yards and touchdown on eight receptions. Quarterback Julian Sayin threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Bo Jackson added 80 rushing yards in the win.

Minnesota (3-1) defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 31-28, last Saturday. Quarterback Drake Lindsey threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Jalen Smith recorded four receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Javon Tracy hauled in six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Minnesota-Ohio State will be called from Ohio Stadium by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame

The No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Boise State Broncos at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with live coverage beginning with College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET. This is the first-ever matchup between Notre Dame and Boise State.

Notre Dame defeated Arkansas, 56-13, on the road last Saturday. Quarterback CJ Carr threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Jeremiyah Love recorded 127 scrimmage yards (57 rushing and 70 receiving) and three total touchdowns. Running back Jadarian Price added 86 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in the win.

Boise State defeated Appalachian State, 47-14, last Saturday as wide receiver LaTrell Caples hauled in five receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Maddux Madsen threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Boise State-Notre Dame will be called by Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown

NBC Sports’ College Countdown studio show begins at 3 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) leading into Boise State-Notre Dame. Big Ten College Countdown begins at 7 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) leading into Minnesota-Ohio State. The Big Ten College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Jordan Cornette hosts on-site in Columbus with analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson. John Fanta provides game break updates.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

Rushing the Field with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry presented by Xfinity returns for its second season with new episodes every Thursday morning and Saturday night. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Each week’s episode will also air on NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date



Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sat., Oct. 4

3:30 p.m.

Boise State at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 4

7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 11

3:30 p.m.

N.C. State at Notre Dame

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 11

7:30 p.m.

Michigan at USC

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 18

7:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 8

7:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 28

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue

NBC, Peacock



The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to Big Ten football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

To learn more about how to watch Big Ten Football on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

