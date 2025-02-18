NO. 13 PURDUE AT NO. 14 MICHIGAN STATE IN BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL TONIGHT EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, PLUS JUJU WATKINS & NO. 4 USC HOST NO. 22 MICHIGAN STATE TOMORROW ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING NINE GAMES ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEK

Tonight’s Coverage Begins with College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, Followed by No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 14 Michigan (7 p.m. ET) and Butler vs. Xavier (8 p.m. ET)

Four Ranked Teams Highlight Peacock’s Exclusive Women’s Schedule this Week: No. 22 Michigan State vs. No. 4 USC (Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET), No. 8 Ohio State vs. Indiana (Thursday at 7 p.m. ET) and No. 3 UCLA vs. Iowa (Sunday at 2 p.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 18, 2025 – This week’s college basketball coverage across NBC Sports features six Top 25 teams, headlined by a Top 15 Big Ten men’s showdown between No. 13 Purdue and No. 14 Michigan State tonight at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and a Top 25 Peacock-exclusive women’s Big Ten matchup between No. 22 Michigan State and No. 4 USC tomorrow, Wed., Feb. 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s coverage begins with College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock featuring Jordan Cornette, Matt McCall, Josh Pastner, and Vaughn Dalzell leading into a men’s doubleheader featuring No. 13 Purdue (19-7) visiting No. 14 Michigan State (20-5) at 7 p.m. ET and Xavier (16-10) hosting Butler (12-13) at 8 p.m. ET.

Purdue looks to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to then-No. 16 Wisconsin, 94-84, on Saturday as forward Trey Kaufman-Renn led the Boilermakers with a career-high 30-points. Michigan State topped Illinois, 79-65, on Saturday behind a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double from forward Jaxon Kohler. Michigan State is in second place in the Big Ten with an 11-3 conference record, a half-game ahead of third-place Purdue (11-4). Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), who was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection at Purdue, and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter) will call the Purdue-Michigan State game live from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

This week’s women’s college basketball coverage begins tomorrow, Wed., Feb. 19, with Big Ten College Countdown at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock leading into JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC (23-2) hosting No. 22 Michigan State (19-6) at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Trojans have won four consecutive games, including a 69-64 win at Washington on Sunday and a 71-60 victory at home over then-No. 1 UCLA last Thursday, handing the Bruins their first defeat of the season. Watkins, who ranks fourth in the country averaging 24.2 points per game, scored 38 points and hauled in 11 rebounds in the win vs. UCLA. Michigan State lost to UCLA, 75-69, on Sunday as guard Theryn Hallock led the Spartans with 19 points. Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), Kim Adams (analyst), and Kira K. Dixon (sideline reporter) will call Michigan State-USC live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Peacock’s exclusive women’s basketball coverage this week also features No. 8 Ohio State (22-3) visiting Indiana (16-9) this Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. ET and No. 3 UCLA (24-1) visiting Iowa (18-8) this Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. ET.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Tues., Feb. 18

6:30 p.m.

College Countdown

Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner, Matt McCall, Vaughn Dalzell

Tues., Feb. 18

7 p.m.

(13) Purdue vs. (14) Michigan State

Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel, Caroline Pineda

Tues., Feb. 18

8 p.m.

Butler vs. Xavier

Paul Burmeister, Austin Rivers

Sat., Feb. 22

12:30 p.m.

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph’s*

Mike Corey, Tim McCormick

Sat., Feb. 22

2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Saint Louis*

Steve Schlanger, John Giannini

Sun., Feb. 23

4 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Creighton

Noah Reed, Nick Bahe

*on USA Network



This week’s women’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Wed., Feb. 19

9 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Carolyn Manno, Autumn Johnson, Vaughn Dalzell

Wed., Feb. 19

9:30 p.m.

(22) Michigan State vs. (4) USC

Zora Stephenson, Kim Adams, Kira K. Dixon

Thurs., Feb. 20

6:30 p.m.

College Countdown

Carolyn Manno, Autumn Johnson, Edona Thaqi, Vaughn Dalzell

Thurs., Feb. 20

7 p.m.

(8) Ohio State vs. Indiana

Sloane Martin, Aja Ellison

Thurs., Feb. 20

8 p.m.

George Mason vs. Davidson

Steve Burkowski, Dominique Patrick

Sun., Feb. 23

1:30 p.m.

College Countdown

Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston, Vaughn Dalzell

Sun., Feb. 23

2 p.m.

(3) UCLA vs. Iowa

Zora Stephenson, Kim Adams



GOT NEXT WITH MEGHAN & ZORA

On the most recent episode of Got Next with Meghan & Zora, hosted by NBC Sports commentators and former college basketball players Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown, the hosts discuss UConn upsetting South Carolina, and more.

Got Next with Meghan & Zora sees the duo talk all things women’s basketball, ranging from college to WNBA, on a weekly basis. Tune in for their analysis, news, and top stories, joined by guests to break it all down and share some laughs. Click here for more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ 2024-25 college basketball season schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live. Click here for more.

