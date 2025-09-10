NO. 8 NOTRE DAME HOSTS NO. 16 TEXAS A&M AT 7:30 PM ET (NBC AND PEACOCK), NO. 1 OHIO STATE HOSTS OHIO AT 7 PM ET (PEACOCK) HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE THIS SATURDAY

Texas A&M-Notre Dame Kicks Off 35th Season of Notre Dame Football on NBC

Saturday’s Coverage Begins with Maryland hosting Towson at Noon ET Exclusively on Peacock

Big Ten College Countdown Begins at 6:30 p.m. ET Leading into Defending National Champion Ohio State Hosting Ohio (7 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock); College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET Leading into Texas A&M-Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 10, 2025 – The Associated Press-ranked No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies in primetime kicking off the 35th season of Notre Dame Football on NBC, this Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Additionally, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes host the Ohio Bobcats this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Saturday’s coverage kicks off with the Maryland Terrapins hosting the Towson Tigers at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock.

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame

No. 8 Notre Dame host No. 16 Texas A&M at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with live coverage beginning with College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Saturday’s matchup kicks off the 35th season of Notre Dame on NBC, which began on Sept. 7, 1991. For more information on the historic partnership, click here.

The Fighting Irish fell to the then-No. 10 Miami Hurricanes, 27-24, earlier this month and had a bye last week. Quarterback CJ Carr threw for 221 yards and had three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in his first game as the starter, while AP Preseason All-American running back Jeremiyah Love had 59 total yards (33 rushing, 26 receiving) in the narrow loss.

Texas A&M (2-0) defeated the Utah State Aggies, 44-22, last weekend to move up three spots to No. 16 in the national poll. Quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns along with 66 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Wide receiver Mario Craver had 114 receiving yards and a score, while fellow WR KC Concepcion, a transfer from NC State who was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2023, added 73 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Texas A&M-Notre Dame will be called from Notre Dame Stadium by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock: Ohio at No. 1 Ohio State

The defending national champion and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes host the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Ohio State (2-0) defeated Grambling State, 70-0, last Saturday behind quarterback Julian Sayin’s 306 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. The Buckeyes opened the season on Aug. 30 with a 14-7 win over preseason No. 1 Texas Longhorns. Running back CJ Donaldson Jr. led the offense with 67 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Sayin, in his first collegiate start, threw for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio defeated West Virginia, 17-10, last Saturday behind wide receiver Chase Hendricks’ 121 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. On the ground, the Bobcats rushed for 182 total yards, including 87 from quarterback Parker Navarro and 66 from running back Sieh Bangura.

Ohio at No. 1 Ohio State will be called by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Chris Simms (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Saturday at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock: Towson at Maryland

The Maryland Terrapins host the Towson Tigers at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md., this Saturday at Noon ET exclusively on Peacock.

Maryland (2-0) defeated Northern Illinois, 20-9, last Saturday behind Malik Washington’s 254 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Wide receiver Dorian Fleming caught four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Towson (2-0) defeated Morgan State, 27-22, last Saturday behind wide receiver John Dunmore’s 67 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Running back Kemarrion Battles added 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the win.

Towson at Maryland will be called by Michael Grady (play-by-play), who was named one of NBC Sports’ NBA play-by-play voices when its coverage of the 2025-26 NBA season begins in the fall, Michael Robinson (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sidelines).

Big Ten College Countdown

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock leading into Ohio-Ohio State. College Countdown begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock leading into Texas A&M-Notre Dame. The Big Ten College Countdown and College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Matt Cassel and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Jordan Cornette hosts on-site in South Bend. John Fanta provides game break updates.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

Rushing the Field with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry presented by Xfinity returns for its second season with new episodes every Thursday morning and Saturday night. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Each week’s episode will also air on NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date



Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sat., Sept. 13

Noon

Towson at Maryland

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 13

7 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio State

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 13

7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 20

Noon

Maryland at Wisconsin

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 20

3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 20

7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 27

7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Penn State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 4

3:30 p.m.

Boise State at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 11

3:30 p.m.

N.C. State at Notre Dame

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 18

7:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 8

7:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 28

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue

NBC, Peacock



The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to Big Ten football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

To learn more about how to watch Big Ten Football on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

