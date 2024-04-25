NOAH LYLES, SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, FRED KERLEY & CHRISTIAN COLEMAN HEADLINE TRACK & FIELD DOUBLEHEADER THIS WEEKEND ACROSS NBC & PEACOCK

Six-Time World Champion Noah Lyles Leads Live Coverage of USATF Bermuda Grand Prix this Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Richardson, Kerley, and Coleman Headline Paris Hopefuls Competing at Shanghai-Suzhou Diamond League Meet this Saturday, April 27, at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock

NBC Sports to Present 20+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 25, 2024 – 100m world champions Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Fred Kerley, and Christian Coleman headline NBC Sports’ track & field doubleheader this weekend, beginning with the Shanghai-Suzhou Diamond League stop from Suzhou Olympic Sports Center in Suzhou, China, this Saturday, April 27, at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and concluding with the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix from Flora Duffy Stadium in Devonshire, Bermuda, this Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles, coming off an indoor season that saw him capture his first national title in the 60m, is expected to compete this Sunday in the 100m. Last year, Lyles became the first athlete since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m at a World Championship and opened his 2024 outdoor campaign with a 100m victory at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Fla., earlier this month. Additionally, two-time world champion Abby Steiner, the U.S. national record holder in the indoor 200m, is also expected to line up on Sunday.

Coleman, who won last week’s season-opening Diamond League 100m in 10.13, leads a rematch against 2022 100m world champion Kerley, who was second last week in 10.17, and 2023 world 4x100m bronze medalist Ackeem Blake (Jamaica). Richardson, who placed second in last week’s Diamond League 200m, aims to win her first race of the season when she lines up against her fellow 2023 gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teammates Tamara Clark and Twanisha Terry.

Shanghai-Suzhou is expected to feature multiple reigning Olympic champions , including Valarie Allman (United States, discus), Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), who broke his own pole vault world record last weekend, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico, 100m hurdles), Selemon Barega (Ethiopia, 10,000m), Hansle Parchment (Jamaica, 110m hurdles), and more.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call Saturday’s Shanghai-Suzhou Diamond League event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee.

Swangard and Boldon will also call Sunday’s USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, joined by four-time Olympic champion Sanya Richards-Ross and reporter Lewis Johnson.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.

From June 21-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 20 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

How To Watch – Saturday, April 27-Sunday, April 28 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, CNBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date Event Time Platform(s) Sat., April 27 Diamond League: Shanghai-Suzhou 7-9 a.m. Peacock Diamond League: Shanghai-Suzhou 1-3 p.m. CNBC* Sun., April 28 USATF Bermuda Grand Prix 4-6 p.m. NBC, Peacock

*Encore presentation

2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE



Day Location Time (ET) Platform Sat., April 27 Shanghai-Suzhou 7 a.m. Peacock Shanghai-Suzhou 1 p.m. CNBC* Fri., May 10 Doha Noon Peacock Sat., May 11 Doha 1 p.m. CNBC* Sun., May 19 Rabat 2 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., May 25 Prefontaine Classic (Eugene) 4 p.m. NBC, Peacock Thurs., May 30 Oslo 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., June 1 Oslo 10 a.m. CNBC* Sun., June 2 Stockholm Noon Peacock Stockholm 2 p.m. CNBC* Sun., July 7 Paris 1 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Fri., July 12 Monaco 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., July 13 Monaco 3 p.m. CNBC* Sat., July 20 London 9 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Thurs., Aug. 22 Lausanne 2 p.m. Peacock Sun., Aug. 25 Silesia 10 a.m. Peacock Lausanne Noon CNBC* Silesia 2 p.m. CNBC* Fri., Aug. 30 Rome 3 p.m. Peacock Sat., Aug. 31 Rome 7 p.m. CNBC* Thurs., Sept. 5 Zurich 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 Zurich 7:30 p.m. CNBC* Fri., Sept. 13 Brussels (Diamond League Final) 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 Brussels 1 p.m. CNBC* Brussels 2 p.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 15 Brussels 1 p.m. CNBC*

*Encore presentation

