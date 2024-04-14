NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK (FINAL ROUND)

“He’s now one of the great performers in American sport, right there with Patrick Mahomes and Caitlin Clark.” – Rich Lerner on Scottie Scheffler

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 14, 2024 – Golf Central Live From The Masters concluded its comprehensive coverage surrounding the 2024 Masters with post-round reaction and analysis from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on GOLF Channel and Peacock, as Scottie Scheffler captured his second green jacket in three years with a final round of 68 to win by four shots.

Rich Lerner hosted coverage alongside analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley.

The Masters – Final Round Leaderboard

Player Total Scottie Scheffler -11 Ludvig Åberg -7 Tommy Fleetwood -4 Max Homa -4 Collin Morikawa -4 Cameron Smith -2 Bryson DeChambeau -2

On Scottie Scheffler (-11, Champion)

Rich Lerner on Scottie Scheffler: “He’s now one of the great performers in American sport, right there with Patrick Mahomes and Caitlin Clark.”

Chamblee: “Maybe one of the most thrilling tournaments we’ve ever watched because it was the dawn of dominance. It was the beginning of an era…What we saw today was the birth of a superstar.”

McGinley: “When push came to shove, like a great race horse coming into the last furlong, he just put his nose into front, went into overdrive and off he went. And as he did that, all of the guys made double bogeys around him, and the tournament was over.”

Chamblee on Scheffler’s growing reputation: “The great players become intimidating forces. You think about Tiger Woods in 2000. Through that entire year in the final round, there were only four players that managed to break 70 in his presence…this year, thus far, I wouldn’t say Scottie is intimidating, but you can win your way there. It’s days like this, rounds like this, that build that legend to mythical proportions.”

Chamblee: “Scottie has a way of making the extraordinary look ordinary. You don’t realize until you see his other competitors, these great players in the same spot as him, and they can’t quite match him shot for shot. They can’t quite match him with the nuance, and you begin to recognize his genius...small little differences, but they mean so much around here.”

McGinley on Scheffler’s competition: “It was a supreme performance, but you have to say it was aided as well by massive mistakes by the guys chasing him at the wrong time for them and the right time for Scottie.”

Lerner on Scheffler’s athletic comparisons: “Similarly understated in temperament to Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs, and Pete Sampras, who elevated the sport of tennis.”

On Ludvig Åberg (-7, 2nd)

Chamblee on Åberg: “Golly, did Ludvig look amazing. Didn’t put a foot wrong all week, and then with one swing of the club he showed his inexperience. You can’t put it left on No. 11. He will learn.”

McGinley: “I had breakfast today with Hans Larsson, who was his junior coach and still his coach now, and importantly Peter Hanson, the ex-Ryder Cup player who is also a part of his team, helping guide him and navigate those choppy waters between being a top amateur and college player and into the professional game. They’ve done a great job of that not just technically in terms of what Hans has done, but Peter in terms of nurturing him. The addition of Joe Skovron onto his bag I think was a big factor this week on a golf course that we know is notoriously difficult for first-timers...this guy has got a great mental game...the ability to play the game in an uncomplicated way. He looks once, he looks twice, and it’s in the air...he’s very decisive and there’s a freedom to how he plays. That’s the cocktail for success.”

Lerner on Åberg’s meteoric rise: “This really is staggering. He was carrying his golf bag, playing college tournament in front of no crowds one year ago.”

Chamblee on Åberg’s demeanor: “Playing with joy. All the way through this round. From the first tee to the last hole, the smiles were there. More importantly, at the 11th hole when he made double bogey, he walked off that green and was smiling. It wasn’t an outburst of profanity or juvenile antics like we saw from a few players this week.”

Chamblee on Åberg’s chances of challenging Scheffler: “The swing is there. The game is there. Handling the moment is there. These are all prerequisites to being able to do the things that Scottie Scheffler’s doing.”

