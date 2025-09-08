NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 1 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“They’re not worried about Super Bowls tonight…They’ve got to outplay each other so when they meet in the playoffs, they’re playing at home.” – Tony Dungy on the Lamar Jackson-Josh Allen matchup tonight

“He’s one of the most incredible quarterbacks I’ve ever seen, and he’s just gotten so much better in so many areas.” – Chris Simms on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

“When it doesn’t go well somewhere and you get to go back to visit that ex, you want to show them I still look pretty good out here.” – Devin McCourty on Aaron Rodgers leading the Steelers over the Jets

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 7, 2025 – NBC Sports’ coverage of Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season continued tonight from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., with Football Night in America leading into coverage of Ravens-Bills on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

Maria Taylor hosted FNIA from NBC Sports’ Studio 3 in Stamford, Conn. She was joined by former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl Champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry. Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy and two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison joined co-host Jac Collinsworth at the site of the game.

FNIA included Ravens running back Derrick Henry speaking with Harrison on the field pregame, Taylor’s conversation with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Ravens legend Ray Lewis with a surprise on-field visit to Harrison and Jac Collinsworth, , and more.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) are calling tonight’s game.

***

Following are highlights from tonight’s Week 1 edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock :

ON TONIGHT’S QB MATCHUP BETWEEN LAMAR JACKSON AND JOSH ALLEN

Dungy on the similar narratives between Allen and Jackson, who are both chasing their first Super Bowl victory amidst MVP awards: “I had a quarterback that had that same thing happen to him: Peyton Manning. I’ll tell you about these two quarterbacks [Allen and Jackson], they’re not worried about Super Bowls tonight, they’re worried about the quarterback across from them. They’ve got to outplay each other so when they meet in the playoffs, they’re playing at home.”

Harrison: “I have to give both of these coaches (Ravens’ John Harbaugh and Bills’ Sean McDermott) a lot of credit for allowing these guys to be themselves, not trying to change their personalities, and not micromanaging them.”

McCourty on how to defend against them: “Both of these guys can do anything on the field…so you have to attack them. The defensive line has to rush them, and then what do you do? Bring more speed on the field. Those big guys are not catching these two quarterbacks. Speed and aggression, that’s what stops them.”

ON RAVENS

Simms on Jackson: “The quarterback’s got to move in 2025 football, and he moves as well as anyone we’ve ever seen…He’s one of the most incredible quarterbacks I’ve ever seen, and he’s just gotten so much better in so many areas.”

Garrett: “He’s just different than everybody on the planet…The greatest part of his game are his instincts. He sees the game, he feels the game. Everything else feels like it’s slow motion around him…These are NFL players chasing him, they have no chance.”

Harrison on the Ravens defense: “They’ve gotten better across the board on defense…I look at the Ravens upfront, they’re deep. At linebacker, they’re a lot more athletic, and in the secondary, they have a chance to be special.”

Ravens Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis to Harrison and Jac Collinsworth on the Ravens’ defense: “The pieces that we have now, you don’t have to coach them, just release them.”

Harrison on Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, who is 6’4”: “You don’t see a lot of big safeties because they’re so tight in the hips, they’re not great knee benders, but Kyle Hamilton moves like he’s only 6 foot and 200 pounds. He is just fabulous across the board.”

Dungy on Ravens tight end Mark Andrews: “Talking to the Ravens’ coaches, they said he’s been so dialed in in camp. He not only had that drop but also had a turnover in the [AFC Divisional Round loss to the Bills]. The coaches told me they have instituted what they’re calling the ‘Ravens Claw,’ where everybody on the team holds the ball tightly. He’s been the leader of that.”

ON BILLS

Dungy on the importance of RB James Cook: “It’s [Bills offensive coordinator] Joe Brady and his philosophy. We know what Josh Allen is going to do, but they’re really unstoppable when they get Cook going.”

Harrison on new Bills DE Joey Bosa: “(The Bills) told me he’s a different pass rusher than (former Bill) Von Miller. Von was more speed and quickness. Joey, they say, is all power. They’re excited because he plays the run, he can still rush the passer, and he’s healthy right now.”

ON STEELERS

Garrett on QB Aaron Rodgers’ performance in the Steelers’ win over the Jets: “No run game, no defense. It was all on him and he delivered. Four touchdown passes – three of them on the move – and he had a little spring in his step and certainly a lot of life in his arm…I love the blend that they had today. (Offensive coordinator) Arthur Smith blending what he wants to do with what Aaron wants to do. It was really impressive.”

McCourty on Rodgers: “He talked about loving to compete (after the game), and that’s what it looked like. When it doesn’t go well somewhere and you get to go back visit that ex, you want to show them I still look pretty good out here.”

Garrett on Pittsburgh’s offensive approach in the win over the Jets: “I love the mix they had. They ran the football from under center, they moved Aaron Rodgers, and he looked healthy. Then they put him in the gun and got back to doing some of the things he did in Green Bay.”

ON JETS

Simms on the Jets’ offense: “I liked everything I saw from the Jets on the offensive side of the ball. The running game and the way (QB Justin) Fields threw the football and his willingness to run was really impressive.”

ON PACKERS

Simms on Micah Parsons’ debut with the Packers: “He’s the best defensive player in football. He looked good and he’s going to make a difference on this Packers’ defense…He had his way a little with (Detroit’s) Penei Sewell, who’s one of the best right tackles in football.”

Garrett on the Packers’ win over the Lions: “It just leaped off the tape in all three phases. Green Bay played with a spirit, Detroit didn’t look the same.”

ON LIONS

Garrett on Detroit’s struggles in loss to Green Bay: “Two new coordinators and they just didn’t have the same feel today…I didn’t love the offensive line. Green Bay controlled the line of scrimmage the whole game.”

ON COLTS

Dungy on late Colts owner Jim Irsay entering the team’s Ring of Honor today: “This was a special moment today. You saw all the players, family, and that’s what Jim Irsay was all about. He wanted to build a winner, but he wanted to make it about family. To me, my son Justin, who’s 19 years old – he was born our Super Bowl year, he was adopted by us – and he wanted to be at this game to be at Mr. Irsay’s ceremony because he said, ‘Dad, if Mr. Irsay didn’t have faith in you, I wouldn’t be in this family.’ And that’s what it’s all about with Jim Irsay and the city of Indianapolis.”

ON DOLPHINS

Garrett on the Dolphins’ 33-8 loss to the Colts and head coach Mike McDaniels’ post-game press conference: “No part of their team had any confidence, had any swag to them, and I think (head coach Mike McDaniel) reflected that. In those moments as a head coach, you have to stand up and you have to be the beacon for them going forward. It just felt a little blah, and his interview afterwards felt like how they played today.”

Simms on the Dolphins’ offensive struggles today: “We’re used to seeing the Dolphins in Week 1 just tear it up, being the fastest thing on turf…But never at any point today did Tua Tagovailoa feel comfortable, or Mike McDaniel felt like he got in any rhythm.”

McCourty: “A few years ago, they were explosive. Everyone goes and studies, so now they’re packing the middle of the field. The defense knows what’s coming and then (Colts defensive coordinator) Lou Anarumo, he did some things where it looked like they were sending extra guys, but guys were dropping, corners blitzing. Confused Tua all day.”

ON COMMANDERS

McCourty on WR Deebo Samuel’s debut performance as a Commander and rush TD: “This is what Deebo Samuel brings to the Commanders. A run play, a pass play, he can do everything.”

ON BUCCANEERS

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield to Garrett in postgame video call on having the team having ‘moxie’: “Just a bunch of blue-collar guys down in Tampa, Florida, trying to win ball games.”

--FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA--