NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 10 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“He always treated you with respect, he always treated you like a peer, even though I clearly wasn’t, and I think that’s how I’ll remember him most. Just being a good guy.” – Cris Collinsworth on former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue

“During his 17 years, using his legal background and his statesman-like presence, Tagliabue’s leadership continued the upward trajectory of what has become the dominant sports league in America.” – Mike Tirico on Tagliabue

“Matthew Stafford is an all-time great that does not get the credit of the all-time great quarterbacks, and hopefully this will be the year that does it.” – Chris Simms on Rams QB Matthew Stafford

“They simply didn’t show up at all. They were sloppy, they couldn’t run it, and Josh Allen looked ordinary. This was a shocker.” – Jason Garrett on the Bills’ loss to the Dolphins

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 9, 2025 – NBC Sports’ coverage of Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season continued tonight from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with Football Night in America leading into coverage of Steelers-Chargers on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

Maria Taylor hosted FNIA from NBC Sports’ Studio 3 in Stamford, Conn. She was joined by former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl Champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry. Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy and two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison joined co-host Jac Collinsworth at the site of the game.

FNIA included an opening narrated by Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts, an on-site interview with Snoop Dogg on his Steelers fandom, an essay on former Steelers running back Rocky Bleier written and narrated by Tim Layden, a Judge Judy sketch comparing Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers and Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Harrison’s on-field interview with Chargers safety Derwin James Jr., and Simms’ FaceTime interview with Bears QB Caleb Williams.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) are calling tonight’s game.

***

Following are highlights from tonight’s Week 10 edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock :

ON PAUL TAGLIABUE

Tirico on former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who passed away today at the age of 84: “It was a sad day for the NFL. Paul Tagliabue, the longtime Commissioner of the National Football League, died in his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Tagliabue was 84 years old. Tagliabue’s tenure as Commissioner of the NFL followed that of Pete Rozelle’s 30-year landmark run and it preceded the now-20 year run of current Commissioner Roger Goodell. During his 17 years, using his legal background and his statesman-like presence, Tagliabue’s leadership continued the upward trajectory of what has become the dominant sports league in America. Among the many accomplishments during his tenure: extending labor peace following two damaging work stoppages in the ‘80s, the addition of four teams, new stadiums, new TV deals that changed how we watched games, the Rooney Rule impactful for minority hiring, the start of football in Europe, and Super Bowl halftime shows featuring superstars like Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney.”

Cris Collinsworth: “Paul was, more than anything else, just a really good guy. I had some really tough conversations with him about tough issues that deal with the league, and he always treated you with respect, he always treated you like a peer, even though I clearly wasn’t, and I think that’s how I’ll remember him most. Just being a good guy.”

SNOOP DOGG

Snoop Dogg on which Winter Olympic sport he would most like to win a gold medal in: “Probably figure skating. I’d be a great figure skater. You never seen nobody tall as me, as athletic as me, elegant and dynamic. I think I’d be fly as a skater.”

Snoop on his initial reaction when the Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers: “We’re going to get some points. We’re going to be able to move the ball. We’re going to have a quarterback that’s smart enough to know what to do in those situations to win the game, to control the clock, and do things that a veteran does.”

ON STEELERS

Harrison on the Steelers’ defense: “You shouldn’t have to simplify the defense when you have a ton of veterans in the secondary. That’s the reason you go out and get veterans since you feel like you can open up the playbook and just allow those guys to play.”

Dungy: “They played one good game of Steeler football last week [when they beat the Colts]. That’s not enough to convince me.”

Dungy on playing with Rocky Bleier: “I was in high school when Rocky was in Vietnam. I read the story. I knew all about it. But sitting in that locker next to him, side-by-side for two years was unbelievable. The ultimate teammate. Tough, hard worker, unselfish, he led by example. We all had that expression, ‘Who do you want to be in a foxhole with?’ I guarantee you every Steelers player would answer that question by saying, Rocky Bleier.”

ON CHARGERS

Dungy on the Chargers’ offense: “Justin Herbert has been pressured more than any quarterback in the league. You’re facing a Steelers defense that got six sacks last week. You need to run the football.”

Chargers S Derwin James Jr. to Harrison on the Steelers fans at SoFi Stadium: “It doesn’t matter. We’re going to go out there and do our job.”

ON RAMS

Simms on Rams QB Matthew Stafford: “Matthew Stafford is an all-time great that does not get the credit of the all-time great quarterbacks, and hopefully this will be the year that does it.”

ON COLTS

McCourty on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: “Simms called (Rams QB Matthew) Stafford the MVP, but Jonathan Taylor might have something to say about that.”

ON BILLS

McCourty on Buffalo’s loss on the road to Miami: “I think Buffalo is learning they have to play a certain style and they have to be on it. Some teams you watch, they have so much talent that even when they’re a little off, and I would say some of those Buffalo teams of the past, they were able to do that. Josh Allen was able to save them. Today you saw they couldn’t get anybody open on offense…It’s not happening like it’s happened in years past and it’s hurting them.”

Garrett: “They simply didn’t show up at all. They were sloppy, they couldn’t run it, and Josh Allen looked ordinary…This was a shocker. I never see the Bills play like this. They might not always be perfect, but they’re always ready to play. They were not ready to play.”

ON RAVENS

Garrett on the return of QB Lamar Jackson: “There’s something psychological about getting Lamar Jackson back as your quarterback. It just gives confidence to the entire football team…They’re going to be a tough out down the stretch.”

McCourty on Baltimore’s defensive improvements in the win over Minnesota: “Baltimore came in and said, ‘We’re not scared of (Vikings QB) J.J. McCarthy’ and they went out, ran their defense, and played a little bit of zone…The defense looked better but I’m not ready to say after beating J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings that they’re fully back, but that’s what you’re supposed to do to a team you’re better than.”

ON PATRIOTS

Garrett on the Patriots’ win over the Buccaneers: “I was skeptical…This (win) was different. They go against a really good football team and they took it to them. I love the patience they had running the football, and more importantly, the moment was not too big for Drake Maye.”

ON BEARS

Bears QB Caleb Williams to Simms on Chicago’s come-from-behind win over the Giants: “That’s what we do. We go out there and execute our plays, do our job, and we’ve come out with a victory these past few games.”

ON GIANTS

Florio on QB Jaxson Dart suffering a concussion during the loss to the Bears: “He’ll be out until he receives all the clearances to return. The Giants still had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Bears came back and won it. That was the fourth time this year the Giants have blown a double-digit lead on the road. The 11th straight road loss for the Giants. They’re 3-19 over the last 22 games. Even though Jaxson Dart brings them hope, the heat is going to be increasing on head coach Brian Daboll.”

ON MARSHAWN KNEELAND

Florio on Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland’s passing and mental health issues in the NFL: “There is one player in particular, Colts tackle Braden Smith, who had serious mental health issues last season. He is pushing for change, for improvement, for ways to make it easier for players to get the help they need. One thing he would like to see – the NFL currently makes mental health services available through teams and directly through the league - he’d like the NFL Players Association to have in every city a mental health expert that any player can call at any time, quickly and easily, for any reason just to talk, and then to figure out if more specific help is needed for that player. Also, in the season if a player is injured, he’s eligible for Injured Reserve. If a player has a mental health issue, he goes on what’s called the Non-Football Illness List. Different rules, different implications. Smith’s position is while you’re playing football, those mental health issues are really no different than a physical injury. He wants the league to find a way to bring a player with a mental health illness into those Injured Reserve rules. The bottom line is this – he wants more ways for players who are experiencing anything to have a quick and easy way to talk to someone who can address the situation.”

--FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA--