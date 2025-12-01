NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 13 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“They’re the best team in the AFC right now. Outstanding defense and they’re clutch on offense.” – Tony Dungy on the Broncos

"He's got no weaknesses to his game. He's Drew Brees Jr." – Chris Simms on Broncos QB Bo Nix

"They have a Super Bowl defense…I'm getting shades of the 2015 Broncos and 2013 Seahawks." – Simms on the Texans

ON BRONCOS

Dungy: “They’re the best team in the AFC right now. Outstanding defense and they’re clutch on offense. I believe in this team.”

Dungy on Bo Nix’s late-game heroics: “(His teammates) believe that he’s going to go out there and do it. The defense feels like all they have to do is keep it close and Bo Nix will win it for us. They used to say that about (Patrick) Mahomes in Kansas City.”

Harrison: “Defensively, they’re great. Offensively, they don’t have an identity. They have to make Courtland Sutton the focal point of their passing game and continue to run the ball.”

Dungy on the Broncos’ defense: “Their front seven is unbelievable. They can run, they hustle, they hit, and they put so much pressure on you.”

Garrett on Bo Nix: “Last year at training camp, we get involved in a throwing competition…The first guy who gets out is Bo Nix.…He walked out of the bubble like he was a 12-year-old kid with his head down. I’m thinking to myself, ‘I kind of like that.’ It means so much to him.”

Simms: “He’s got no weaknesses to his game. He’s Drew Brees Jr.”

ON COMMANDERS

Commanders WR Deebo Samuel to Dungy on the return of Terry McLaurin: “It means a lot. I’ve seen Terry week in and week out and since I’ve been here, this is the best week of practice he’s had.”

Garrett: “(Commanders QB Marcus) Mariota’s running ability can get the Broncos’ defense on their heels.”

ON BILLS

McCourty on Josh Allen in the Bills’ win over the Steelers: “Josh Allen did everything. Moving up in the pocket, moving back, running, throwing. The guy is unbelievable.”

Simms on Bills running back James Cook: “Other than Josh Allen, (he) is the best player on this football team.”

Garrett: “The Patriots are sitting up there, almost unreachable, but the Bills are saying, ‘Not quite so fast here. We still have (Josh Allen).’ It can be a momentum builder for them down the stretch.”

ON STEELERS

McCourty on Pittsburgh’s loss to Buffalo: “They’re in trouble. Everybody else in the AFC North is coming. Pittsburgh is going the wrong way.”

ON PANTHERS

Garrett on the Panthers’ win over the Rams: “This was a true team win for Carolina. They ran the ball well, they won the time of possession, over 35 minutes. The biggest part was taking it away on defense. Matthew Stafford, well documented, hasn’t thrown interceptions at all this year, they got him twice, they got another takeaway. Dominant team performance by Carolina.”

Simms on Panthers QB Bryce Young: “He’s grown in a lot of areas, and I think the biggest one is his feel in the pocket and not panicking…He’s very comfortable.”

Garrett: “I go back to head coach (Dave) Canales’ decision last year to sit him down…Is this the right move? And I said, ‘It’s the right move if it’s the right guy, because he’s going to respond the right way,’ and he has responded the right way…He’s stronger physically, he’s stronger mentally, he handles the adversities, and in the big moments, he’s making the plays.”

Florio: “The Panthers played Monday night in California. It was a long flight home, it was a short week. I asked (Panthers DE) Derrick Brown, ‘How does that complicate the ability to commemorate the holiday?’ Brown said, ‘When you’re a big guy, Thanksgiving is always a problem during football season. I will enjoy some leftovers tonight.”

ON TEXANS

Simms on the Texans’ defense in their win over the Colts: “They have a Super Bowl defense…I’m getting shades of the 2015 Broncos and 2013 Seahawks.”

Garrett: “They’re so good upfront. They make it so hard to run the football, they affect the quarterback with constant pressure throughout. I’m not going to say they’re the 2015 Broncos quite yet, but they’re playing awfully well.”

McCourty: “It’s not just third down every once in a while, it’s constant pressure. (Texans defensive end) Will Anderson Jr. rushed right over the center and said, ‘Hey, let me introduce you to your quarterback.’”

Nico Collins to McCourty on the Texans’ defense: “Seeing them attacking the quarterback, attacking the ball, just flying around. It’s really amazing. I see why they’re the best defense in the league. Every single play they’re really giving it their all and being relentless.”

ON RAMS

McCourty on the Rams’ defense in their loss to the Panthers: “When I was a player I used to hear coaches say, ‘Defensive linemen have to earn their right to rush on third down.’ They didn’t stop the run as a defense all game.”

ON JAGUARS

McCourty on the Jaguars being a contender in the AFC South: “Even though they’re in the lead, I still like Indy and Houston over them.”

Garrett: “I like Indy and Houston too, but I’m really impressed with what (Jaguars head coach) Liam Coen has done down there. He settled the whole franchise down. Trevor Lawrence is so much more consistent week in and week out.”

