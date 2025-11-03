NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 9 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“Indianapolis was the best offense in the league coming into this game. They made them look ordinary.” – Jason Garrett on Steelers’ Defense in Win over Colts

ON BOB TRUMPY

Taylor on Pro Bowl Bengals tight end and former NBC Sports analyst Bob Trumpy, who passed away at the age of 80 today: “After a decade playing in Cincinnati, Trumpy began a Hall of Fame broadcasting career, during which his passion for football continued and was felt by everyone around him. He called two Super Bowls on TV for us, right alongside Dick Enberg. Trumpy also covered the Olympics and the Ryder Cup with NBC. He was also recognized with the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio and Television Award in 2014. Our thoughts and prayers are all with the Trumpy family.”

ON SEAHAWKS

Dungy on Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: “Watching him run routes and get in and out of the breaks so quickly reminds me of (Pro Football Hall of Famer) Marvin Harrison.”

Harrison: “And that’s why I’m putting two guys on him tonight, Coach. It’s hard to defend him because of his speed.”

Smith-Njigba to Dungy on what’s helped him this season: “Being together and learning the offense from the ground up. Obviously, more opportunity and capturing as much as I can.”

Dungy on the improved Seahawks offense: “(Head coach Mike McDonald’s) defense is tough and he wanted that out of his offense, so he hired (offensive coordinator) Klint Kubiak. Bring the running game here, make people defend the run so we can get one-on-ones with JSN [Jaxon Smith-Njigba], and that’s exactly what’s happened.”

Garrett on Seahawks QB Sam Darnold: “This guy’s had a lot of adversity. Third pick in the (2018) Draft, he goes to the Jets, not very good. What I love about him is he’s accountable about all of his experiences, doesn’t throw anyone under the bus, and he embraces the scars and comes back with his spirit.”

Simms on Darnold: “I think he’s in the perfect spot…It’s an offense that’s perfect for him. It’s quick play-action and he has an extremely quick release.”

ON COMMANDERS

Dungy on the return of QB Jayden Daniels: “Jayden Daniels brings belief to this group. (I was) talking to all the guys on the field (and they said), ‘Hey, we got our guy back.’ He makes plays when things break down, and they’re going to need that tonight against the Seahawks’ defense.”

Dungy on if the Commanders feel desperation amid a three-game losing streak: “I’m not going to say ‘desperation,’ but they all said ‘urgency.’ They’ve got to be on top of it tonight.”

Harrison: “I agree with you, Coach. I would say more ‘hope’ than ‘desperation.’”

Commanders LB Bobby Wagner, who played the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks, to Dungy on playing his former team: “No emotion. Just trying to win.”

ON BILLS

Garrett on the Bills’ win over the Chiefs: “Buffalo has their number in the regular season…They’ve done an amazing job of slowing down their run game and making Patrick Mahomes look ordinary.”

Simms on the Bills’ defense: “They harassed Mahomes continuously throughout the game. He never got comfortable.”

ON STEELERS

Garrett on the Steelers’ win over the Colts: “Their pass defense has been horrendous all year long, but I love the adjustments they made this week. A lot more zone and shell defense…They took the ball away six times and sacked Daniel Jones five times. Indianapolis was the best offense in the league coming into this game. They made them look ordinary.”

McCourty: “Pittsburgh played their style. When you’re able to control the style of the game, you play your best football.”

ON VIKINGS

Simms on Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy and Minnesota’s win over Detroit: “There’s a lot of pressure on J.J. McCarthy. We all want to see if he’s worthy of being the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback…This kid has ice in his veins. You can question him, but he’s clutch.”

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to Simms on McCarthy: “He’s been leading us in our huddle and giving us those words of wisdom and motivation before we got out there on that field. I’m glad he’s back and glad he has that energy and confidence to go out there and ball.”

Simms on the Vikings’ defense: “Minnesota’s ability to stop the run and stop the big pass plays from Detroit was the shock of the day.”

ON BEARS

Simms on QB Caleb Williams in Chicago’s win over Cincinnati: “One of the elite playmakers in all of football.”

Florio on what Williams said to him about the game-winning drive with less than one minute left: “He said to his teammates, ‘They left us too much time. Just don’t try to do too much.’ And he did just enough. He had a third-and-10 where he gained 14 yards, then he tried to get into field goal range and threw a touchdown.”

ON RAIDERS

Garrett on Raiders TE Brock Bowers: “If I’m Geno (Smith), I’m throwing it to that guy every down.”

ON 49ERS

Simms on the 49ers’ 34-24 win over the Giants: “It wasn’t nice what they did to the Giants on Phil Simms Bobblehead Day. Way to go, Christian McCaffrey!”

