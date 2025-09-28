NOTES & QUOTES FROM THE 45TH RYDER CUP: FINAL DAY SINGLES MATCHES ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“Shane Lowry has done it! Europe pulls off one of the biggest upsets on U.S. soil…That’s the kind of moment, the kind of putt, that stays with you forever.” – Dan Hicks on Shane Lowry’s clinching putt on No. 18

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 28, 2025 – NBC Sports’ coverage of golf’s 45th Ryder Cup concluded today from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., with the singles matches on NBC and Peacock.

The Europeans won the Ryder Cup, 15 to 13.

ON EUROPE’S RYDER CUP WIN

Brandel Chamblee: “The road to the Ryder Cup for Europe started a couple of years ago and it was a tall task today, taller than many people would have thought…What a final hole that was between (Russell) Henley and (Shane) Lowry.”

Rich Lerner on the European Team: “This group takes its place among the best ever, and its captain Luke Donald as well.”

Paul McGinley on the European Team as American Team mounted a comeback and the score was 13 ½ to 10½: “At this stage, it’s about character, it’s about poise, and it’s just about blocking out the importance of the situation as much as you can so you can execute.”

Chamblee: “(The Europeans) do talk about how hard it is to win on foreign soil, but Europe, more often than not, makes it look pretty simple…They are able to bend probability to their will…I think Europe plays the psychological game of the underdog better than anybody I’ve ever seen. They constantly praise their opponent. They constantly talk about the formidable task in front of them and how difficult it is.”

Chamblee on the parallels between Luke Donald’s messaging and Herb Brooks’ Olympic speech: “Team Europe did such a good job of messaging. It absolutely reminds me of the Herb Brooks speech that led to the United States winning the Olympic [hockey tournament] in 1980 that some would call the greatest upset of all time. In that speech, Herb concludes his remarks by saying, ‘You guys were born to be hockey players’ and ‘This is your time.’ And that’s very much the message Luke Donald has delivered to his team.”

ON AMERICAN’S COMEBACK ATTEMPT

Lerner: “There is no victory for the Americans, but there is valor in the effort.”

Chamblee: “You have to give a lot of credit to the United States. They played their hearts out…Yesterday the United States played absolutely fantastic. It was the greatest performance by any Ryder Cup team as long as I’ve been watching and as far as I can look for Europe, and they were able to dominate the United States in spite of the fact that the United States played extraordinarily well. The United States came out today and played just as well as they did yesterday, and it looked to me Europe was a little bit flat.”

Hicks on the American Team’s comeback attempt: “What a fight they put up. Not a lot of people expected it to last until 5:15 eastern time, but it did, and it just gave us even more reason what makes this Ryder Cup stand apart from every other golf event.”

McGinley as American Team mounted a comeback attempt: “This is what happens when the pressure comes on you. The wave of American attack has now got the Europeans on the ropes. This is the way the Americans played the first two days, now we’re seeing mistakes from the Europeans. This is what team golf is all about…What do you say in America? Now we have a ballgame.”

McGinley: “You have to give so much credit to this American team. They have finally shown a lot of mettle and Europe has just wilted somewhat today and America has been there to pick up the pieces. It’s been a tremendous effort from America…I’m pleased for Keegan (Bradley) that the team rallied for him like this today.”

Chamblee on Bryson DeChambeau sparking the American team: “You really have to go back to Bryson DeChambeau, who was five down at one point and it looked like it was going to be over early. (Europe) were going to get enough points on the board that it would have taken all the hope and all the air out of the crowd. But Bryson comes back…and gave this crowd a lot of hope and a lot of energy.”

ON SINGLES MATCHES & BETHPAGE BLACK COURSE

McGinley on players in match play: “Coming from an individual sport, a lot of (players) have that lone wolf mentality and it takes a lot of molding. Just because you’re a really top player in the game doesn’t mean you’re automatically going to be a good match player and a good Ryder Cup player. It takes some molding from the player as well as the people around them into a very different dynamic here that Ryder Cups and match play is.”

McGinley on Bethpage Black Course set up: “Bethpage Black is certainly not the most ferocious the way it’s been set up…If it was a PGA TOUR event, I have a good bet that the big hitters would be dominating the top of the leaderboard.”

Faxon: “I saw Edoardo Molinari, the (European Team) stats guy, and when I saw the setup, he told me, ‘This is exactly playing into our hands.’ Not the way he thought that the Americans would set it up.”

ON HENLEY VS. LOWRY

Hicks on Lowry’s Ryder Cup-clinching putt on No. 18: “Shane Lowry has done it! Europe pulls off one of the biggest upsets on U.S. soil! Retains the Ryder Cup…That’s the kind of moment, the kind of putt that stays with you forever…Talk about moments you dream about.”

McGinley on Lowry making the clinching putt: “He’s just added to Irish folklore.…He’s got character. He loves moments like this. He likes the stage. He plays from the heart. You need so much heart, that’s what it’s about at this stage.”

Lowry to Cara Banks on retaining the Ryder Cup: “I’ve been so lucky to experience amazing things in this game. That was the hardest couple of hours in my whole life, honestly. I just can’t believe that putt went in…I said to (caddie) Darren (Reynolds) walking down 18, ‘I have the chance to do the coolest thing in my life here.’ The Ryder Cup means everything to me.”

Hicks on Henley’s approach shot out of the bunker on No. 18: “Probably the most pressure he’s ever faced in his career…What a shot at an incredible pressure-packed time.”

ON SCHEFFLER VS. MCILROY

McGinley on the matchup: “These are the best two players in the game, but they have played 72 holes in the last two days under extreme pressure and a lot of mental draining, so don’t expect them to be two heavyweight boxers going toe-to-toe here in terms of the quality of their golf. This is a street fight between the two of them more so than a battle of the best two players in the game.”

Faxon on Scheffler: “Maybe like Tiger Woods, and like for Rory too, it took him a while to find his way in Ryder Cup, and the same for Scottie Scheffler.”

McGinley: “It’s just not a given that you’re a great player in 72 holes that you can transform into this kind of format as well as match play.”

McIlroy to Cara Banks: “As soon as we won in Rome, we turned our attention to trying to do something that everyone thought was pretty impossible to do. Not just win in America, but win here in New York. It’s just been an amazing week.”

ON YOUNG VS. ROSE

Hicks on Young’s match-clinching birdie on No. 18: “Cameron Young has come full-circle at Bethpage! … (Justin Rose) has had a lot of great memories, but Cameron Young just made one for himself there.”

Faxon: “What a putt. The best putter on the American team this week as a rookie. That means so much.”

Gannon on Young’s Ryder Cup debut: “You think back to what Whistling Straits did to Scottie Scheffler, the confidence that it gave him – not saying Cam Young is going to put up Scottie Scheffler numbers next year – but this is a huge week.”

ON SPAUN VS. STRAKA

Faxon on Spaun’s reaction after defeating Straka: “You can practice the feelings you’re going to have all the time, but you don’t ever get it until you’re here live. What a season for J.J. Spaun.”

