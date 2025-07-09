PEACOCK CONTINUES EXCLUSIVE LIVE START-TO-FINISH COVERAGE OF EVERY STAGE OF THE 112TH TOUR DE FRANCE WITH STAGE 6 TOMORROW, THURSDAY, JULY 10 AT 6 A.M. ET

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

World Aquatics Championships 2025.png
MORE THAN 100 HOURS OF LIVE COVERAGE OF 2025 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS BEGIN THIS FRIDAY EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
Thumbnail
CHAMBLEE, MCGINLEY AND LERNER PREVIEW THE 153RD OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, THURSDAY, JULY 10, AT 2:30 P.M. ET
Thumbnail
GOLF CHANNEL AND ST ANDREWS LINKS TRUST ANNOUNCE FIELD FOR 2025 ST ANDREWS LINKS COLLEGIATE PRESENTED BY WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

image (52).jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
Championship SUnday 2025.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

World Aquatics Championships 2025.png
MORE THAN 100 HOURS OF LIVE COVERAGE OF 2025 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS BEGIN THIS FRIDAY EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
Thumbnail
CHAMBLEE, MCGINLEY AND LERNER PREVIEW THE 153RD OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TOMORROW, THURSDAY, JULY 10, AT 2:30 P.M. ET
Thumbnail
GOLF CHANNEL AND ST ANDREWS LINKS TRUST ANNOUNCE FIELD FOR 2025 ST ANDREWS LINKS COLLEGIATE PRESENTED BY WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

image (52).jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
Championship SUnday 2025.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PEACOCK CONTINUES EXCLUSIVE LIVE START-TO-FINISH COVERAGE OF EVERY STAGE OF THE 112TH TOUR DE FRANCE WITH STAGE 6 TOMORROW, THURSDAY, JULY 10 AT 6 A.M. ET

Published July 9, 2025 02:51 PM

American Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) Enters Stage 6 in Fifth Place in General Classification; Defending and Three-Time Champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) Wears Yellow Jersey

All 21 Stages of Tour de France Live Across Peacock with Select Coverage on NBC; Final Stage Exclusively on Peacock on Sunday, July 27, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Peacock Streams Daily Tour de France Pre-Race Shows

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 9, 2025 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 112th Tour de France continues exclusively on Peacock this week as the Tour enters Stage 6 tomorrow, Thursday, July 10 at 6 a.m. ET.

Defending and three-time champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) of Slovenia wears the yellow jersey with the general classification lead after a second-place finish in Stage 5. American Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) enters Stage 6 in fifth place, one minute and 22 seconds behind Pogačar.

Daily live coverage of the Tour de France, featuring all 21 stages, concludes in the French capital in Paris’ Champs-Élysées with the final stage on Sunday, July 27 at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

NBC will present live coverage of Stage 20 (Saturday, July 26) at 8 a.m. ET, as well as encore coverage of Stage 15 (Sunday, July 20), the penultimate Stage 20 (Saturday, July 26), and the final Stage 21 (Sunday, July 27) at 2 p.m. ET.

Coverage throughout each day of the 21-stage event begins with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock, followed by live race coverage.

Peacock will stream live start-to-finish coverage of every stage of the 2025 Tour de France, as well as full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

Following each stage, NBC Sports NOW will stream one-hour Daily Recaps, featuring highlights and daily special episodes of Tour de France: Beyond the Podium, providing analysis of the day’s stage and looking ahead to the next day’s live coverage on Peacock.
To sign-up and watch every minute of live action from the 2025 Tour de France, click here.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

COMMENTATORS

NBC Sports’ cycling play-by-play caller Phil Liggett, universally known as the ‘voice of cycling,’ covers his 53rd Tour de France alongside analyst Bob Roll. Liggett and Roll will be on-site at each stage, along with reporters Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Christian Vande Velde.

Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre-race and post-race studio coverage alongside analysts Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen.

NBC SPORTS CYCLING SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can keep up with the Tour de France through NBC Sports’ social media platforms throughout the race, including, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and stories from around the cycling world via @NBCSCycling on X and the NBC Sports Cycling Facebook page. In addition, fans can visit NBCSports.com/cycling for a live stream schedule, stage maps, results, routes and more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 TOUR DE FRANCE SCHEDULE

(subject to change, all times ET)***All live coverage on NBC is also available on the NBC Sports app:

DateTimeStagePlatform
Thurs., July 106 a.m.Stage 6: Bayeux / Vire Normandie (LIVE)Peacock
Fri., July 116 a.m.Stage 7: Saint-Malo / Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan (LIVE)Peacock
Sat., July 126:30 a.m.Stage 8: Saint-Méen-le-Grand / Laval Espace Mayenne (LIVE)Peacock
Sun., July 136:30 a.m.Stage 9: Chinon / Châteauroux (LIVE)Peacock
Mon., July 146:30 a.m.Stage 10: Ennezat > Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy (LIVE)Peacock
Wed., July 166:30 a.m.Stage 11: Toulouse / Toulouse (LIVE)Peacock
Thurs., July 176:30 a.m.Stage 12: Auch / Hautacam (LIVE)Peacock
Fri., July 186:30 a.m.Stage 13: Loudenvielle / Peyragudes (LIVE)Peacock
Sat., July 196 a.m.Stage 14: Pau / Luchon-Superbagnères (LIVE)Peacock
Sun., July 206:30 a.m.Stage 15: Muret / Carcassonne (LIVE)Peacock
2 p.m.Stage 15: Muret / Carcassonne (Encore)NBC
Tues., July 226 a.m.Stage 16: Montpellier / Mont Ventoux (LIVE)Peacock
Wed., July 237 a.m.Stage 17: Bollène / Valence (LIVE)Peacock
Thurs., July 246 a.m.Stage 18: Vif / Courchevel Col de la Loze (LIVE)Peacock
Fri., July 257 a.m.Stage 19: Albertville / La Plagne (LIVE)Peacock
Sat., July 266 a.m.Stage 20: Nantua / Pontarlier (LIVE)Peacock
8 a.m.Stage 20: Nantua / Pontarlier (LIVE)Peacock, NBC
2 p.m.Stage 20: Nantua / Pontarlier (Encore)NBC
Sun. July 279:30 a.m.Stage 21: Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE)Peacock
2 p.m.Stage 21: Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Élysées (Encore)NBC

For full event coverage preview, click here.

- NBC SPORTS -