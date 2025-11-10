PEACOCK DEBUTS TRAILER FOR SPORTS DOCUSERIES ‘HERE COME THE IRISH’ AS NEW SEASON PREMIERES ON MONDAY, DEC. 8

Nov. 10, 2025 — Peacock’s Here Come the Irish season two premieres Monday, Dec. 8, and offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. For the season two trailer, click here.

Here Come the Irish documents the legendary football team through their grit, determination and brotherhood along with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with those closest to the program. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories and the motivation to be college football’s best.

The six-episode season streams new episodes every Monday starting Dec. 8.

Featured interviews include Head Coach Marcus Freeman; current coaching staff and players, including QB CJ Carr, CB Leonard Moore, RB Jeremiyah Love, RB Jadarian Price, DL Bryce Young, DL Donovan Hinish and TE Eli Raridon; along with close Notre Dame affiliates and more. The series also debuts and follows McKenna Englhardt’s journey of becoming the first woman gold leprechaun in Notre Dame’s long history.

Notre Dame’s final home game of the season vs. Syracuse on Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET will be presented on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Here Come the Irish is directed by John Fornaro and produced by Fighting Irish Media. Jon Asher, Katy Lonergan and Shalika Shetty are executive producers.