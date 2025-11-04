 Skip navigation
PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE BIG EAST AND BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE TIPS OFF TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 5

Published November 4, 2025 11:20 AM

College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins Tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock with Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, and Matt McCall; John Fanta (Play-by-Play) and Former Creighton Guard Nick Bahe (Analyst) to Call South Dakota-No. 23 Creighton at 8 p.m. ET

Peacock’s Exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule Begins this Fri., Nov. 7, as part of Quadrupleheader: Boston University-Northwestern (6 p.m. ET), Oakland-No. 1 Purdue (7 p.m. ET), UMass-Lowell-No. 4 UConn (BIG EAST, 7:30 p.m. ET) and Florida Gulf Coast-No. 17 Illinois (8:30 p.m. ET)

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 College Basketball Schedule Features Nearly 180 Men’s and Women’s Games Across the BIG EAST, Big Ten, and Big 12

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 4, 2025 – Peacock’s exclusive slate of BIG EAST men’s basketball – featuring nearly 50 games throughout the season – tips off tomorrow, Wed., Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. ET as the Associated Press-ranked No. 23 Creighton Bluejays host the South Dakota Coyotes live from CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

Last season, Creighton finished second in the BIG EAST with a 25-11 record and advanced to the Round of 32 of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a No. 9 seed. Coming off five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances – the longest streak in program history – the Bluejays are led by Iowa transfer and 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Owen Freeman. South Dakota (19-14) finished fifth in the Summit League last season.

Calling tomorrow’s game is John Fanta (play-by-play) and Nick Bahe (analyst), who played collegiately at Creighton from 2006-2008 and was named a team captain his senior year.

Tomorrow’s coverage begins on Peacock with the College Countdown pregame show at 7:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Ahmed Fareed alongside analysts Jordan Cornette and Matt McCall.

NBC Sports’ BIG EAST coverage continues this Friday when No. 4 UConn, led by Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team selections Solo Ball, Alex Karaban, and Tarris Reed Jr., host UMass-Lowell from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn., on Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET. UConn advanced to the Round of 32 in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Tournament, where they fell to the eventual champion, Florida, by two points. Fanta and former UConn guard Donny Marshall, who played for UConn from 1991-1995 and was a two-time All-BIG EAST selection, will be on the call.

On Saturday, Providence, led by Preseason All-BIG EAST Second Team selection Jason Edwards, hosts Virginia Tech from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I., on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

This weekend, Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten men’s basketball schedule tips off with a tripleheader on Friday, Nov. 7, as Northwestern hosts Boston University at 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and No. 1 Purdue host Oakland at 7 p.m. ET, and No. 17 Illinois hosts Florida Gulf Coast at 8:30 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Minnesota hosts Alcorn State at Noon ET on Peacock.

This Friday’s coverage begins with College Countdown at 5:30 p.m. ET with host Jac Collinsworth alongside Calbert Cheaney and Matt McCall. Cheaney, a 13-year NBA veteran (No. 6 overall pick in 1993 Draft) and three-time All-American at Indiana, is still the Big Ten men’s all-time leading scorer and makes his NBC Sports debut as an analyst.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock:

DateTime (ET)GameCommentators
Weds., Nov. 58 p.m.South Dakota vs. No. 23 CreightonJohn Fanta, Nick Bahe
Fri., Nov. 76 p.m.Boston University vs. NorthwesternEd Cohen, Tre Demps
Fri., Nov. 77 p.m.Oakland vs. No. 1 PurdueChris Vosters, Robbie Hummel
Fri., Nov. 77:30 p.m.UMass-Lowell vs. No. 4 UConnJohn Fanta, Donny Marshall
Fri., Nov. 78:30 p.m.FGCU vs. No. 17 IllinoisPaul Burmeister, Nick Bahe
Sat., Nov. 8NoonAlcorn State vs. MinnesotaSteve Schlanger, Jess Settles
Sat., Nov. 84 p.m. ETVirginia Tech vs. ProvidenceJohn Fanta, Tim Welsh

NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage for the 2025-26 season features nearly 180 men’s and women’s games across the Big Ten, BIG EAST, and Big 12.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $2.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the NBA, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC SPORTS--