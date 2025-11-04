PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE BIG EAST AND BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE TIPS OFF TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 5

College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins Tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock with Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, and Matt McCall; John Fanta (Play-by-Play) and Former Creighton Guard Nick Bahe (Analyst) to Call South Dakota-No. 23 Creighton at 8 p.m. ET

Peacock’s Exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule Begins this Fri., Nov. 7, as part of Quadrupleheader: Boston University-Northwestern (6 p.m. ET), Oakland-No. 1 Purdue (7 p.m. ET), UMass-Lowell-No. 4 UConn (BIG EAST, 7:30 p.m. ET) and Florida Gulf Coast-No. 17 Illinois (8:30 p.m. ET)

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 College Basketball Schedule Features Nearly 180 Men’s and Women’s Games Across the BIG EAST, Big Ten, and Big 12

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 4, 2025 – Peacock’s exclusive slate of BIG EAST men’s basketball – featuring nearly 50 games throughout the season – tips off tomorrow, Wed., Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. ET as the Associated Press-ranked No. 23 Creighton Bluejays host the South Dakota Coyotes live from CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

Last season, Creighton finished second in the BIG EAST with a 25-11 record and advanced to the Round of 32 of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a No. 9 seed. Coming off five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances – the longest streak in program history – the Bluejays are led by Iowa transfer and 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Owen Freeman. South Dakota (19-14) finished fifth in the Summit League last season.

Calling tomorrow’s game is John Fanta (play-by-play) and Nick Bahe (analyst), who played collegiately at Creighton from 2006-2008 and was named a team captain his senior year.

Tomorrow’s coverage begins on Peacock with the College Countdown pregame show at 7:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Ahmed Fareed alongside analysts Jordan Cornette and Matt McCall.

NBC Sports’ BIG EAST coverage continues this Friday when No. 4 UConn, led by Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team selections Solo Ball, Alex Karaban, and Tarris Reed Jr., host UMass-Lowell from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn., on Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET. UConn advanced to the Round of 32 in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Tournament, where they fell to the eventual champion, Florida, by two points. Fanta and former UConn guard Donny Marshall, who played for UConn from 1991-1995 and was a two-time All-BIG EAST selection, will be on the call.

On Saturday, Providence, led by Preseason All-BIG EAST Second Team selection Jason Edwards, hosts Virginia Tech from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I., on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

This weekend, Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten men’s basketball schedule tips off with a tripleheader on Friday, Nov. 7, as Northwestern hosts Boston University at 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and No. 1 Purdue host Oakland at 7 p.m. ET, and No. 17 Illinois hosts Florida Gulf Coast at 8:30 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Minnesota hosts Alcorn State at Noon ET on Peacock.

This Friday’s coverage begins with College Countdown at 5:30 p.m. ET with host Jac Collinsworth alongside Calbert Cheaney and Matt McCall. Cheaney, a 13-year NBA veteran (No. 6 overall pick in 1993 Draft) and three-time All-American at Indiana, is still the Big Ten men’s all-time leading scorer and makes his NBC Sports debut as an analyst.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Weds., Nov. 5 8 p.m. South Dakota vs. No. 23 Creighton John Fanta, Nick Bahe Fri., Nov. 7 6 p.m. Boston University vs. Northwestern Ed Cohen, Tre Demps Fri., Nov. 7 7 p.m. Oakland vs. No. 1 Purdue Chris Vosters, Robbie Hummel Fri., Nov. 7 7:30 p.m. UMass-Lowell vs. No. 4 UConn John Fanta, Donny Marshall Fri., Nov. 7 8:30 p.m. FGCU vs. No. 17 Illinois Paul Burmeister, Nick Bahe Sat., Nov. 8 Noon Alcorn State vs. Minnesota Steve Schlanger, Jess Settles Sat., Nov. 8 4 p.m. ET Virginia Tech vs. Providence John Fanta, Tim Welsh

NBC SPORTS’ 2025-26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage for the 2025-26 season features nearly 180 men’s and women’s games across the Big Ten, BIG EAST, and Big 12.

