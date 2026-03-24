PGA TOUR’S TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOUSTON OPEN LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBC Sports’ Live Coverage from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, Begins at 3 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 24, 2026 – The PGA TOUR heads to the Lone Star State for the Texas Children’s Houston Open this weekend at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, headlining NBC Sports’ live golf coverage on NBC and Peacock on Saturday and Sunday.

The 12th event of the 2026 PGA TOUR season, Texas Children’s Houston Open is being hosted at Memorial Park Golf Course for the sixth consecutive time. The Texas Children’s Houston Open provides one of the final opportunities for players to qualify for the Masters Tournament by being inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking at the conclusion of this week’s tournament.

The field of 135 players who will compete for $9.9 million features World No. 10 Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin (No. 16), and defending Texas Children’s Houston Open champion Min Woo Lee (No. 31). In 2025, Lee set a new tournament course record at 20-under (260) in winning his first PGA TOUR title.

NBC Sports’ announce team for Texas Children’s Houston Open features Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon handling play-by-play alongside analysts Kevin Kisner and Brad Faxon, with on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman and John Wood. Cara Banks will conduct interviews.

NBC Sports’ third round coverage on Saturday, March 28 begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with final round coverage at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 29 on NBC and Peacock.

Following the Texas Children’s Houston Open, NBC Sports’ coverage of the TOUR remains in Texas with the Valero Texas Open (April 4-5).

NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team for Texas Children’s Houston Open

Play by Play



Dan Hicks

Terry Gannon

Analysts



Kevin Kisner

Brad Faxon

On-Course



Jim “Bones” Mackay

Smylie Kaufman

John Wood

Interviews



Cara Banks

2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open Coverage Schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Date

Time (ET)

Program

Platform

Thurs., March 26

3 – 7 p.m.

Round 1

Golf Channel

Fri., March 27

3 – 7 p.m.

Round 2

Golf Channel

Sat., March 28

1 – 3 p.m.

Round 3

Golf Channel

Sat., March 28

3 – 6 p.m.

Round 3

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Mar. 29

1 – 3 p.m.

Final Round

Golf Channel

Sun., Mar. 29

3 – 6 p.m.

Final Round

NBC, Peacock



Notable Players This Week



Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Harris English

Ryan Gerard

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Brooks Koepka

Rickie Fowler

Gary Woodland



--NBC SPORTS--