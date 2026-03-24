PGA TOUR’S TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOUSTON OPEN LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC Sports’ Live Coverage from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, Begins at 3 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, on NBC and Peacock
STAMFORD, Conn. – March 24, 2026 – The PGA TOUR heads to the Lone Star State for the Texas Children’s Houston Open this weekend at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, headlining NBC Sports’ live golf coverage on NBC and Peacock on Saturday and Sunday.
The 12th event of the 2026 PGA TOUR season, Texas Children’s Houston Open is being hosted at Memorial Park Golf Course for the sixth consecutive time. The Texas Children’s Houston Open provides one of the final opportunities for players to qualify for the Masters Tournament by being inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking at the conclusion of this week’s tournament.
The field of 135 players who will compete for $9.9 million features World No. 10 Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin (No. 16), and defending Texas Children’s Houston Open champion Min Woo Lee (No. 31). In 2025, Lee set a new tournament course record at 20-under (260) in winning his first PGA TOUR title.
NBC Sports’ announce team for Texas Children’s Houston Open features Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon handling play-by-play alongside analysts Kevin Kisner and Brad Faxon, with on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman and John Wood. Cara Banks will conduct interviews.
NBC Sports’ third round coverage on Saturday, March 28 begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with final round coverage at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 29 on NBC and Peacock.
Following the Texas Children’s Houston Open, NBC Sports’ coverage of the TOUR remains in Texas with the Valero Texas Open (April 4-5).
NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team for Texas Children’s Houston Open
Play by Play
- Dan Hicks
- Terry Gannon
Analysts
- Kevin Kisner
- Brad Faxon
On-Course
- Jim “Bones” Mackay
- Smylie Kaufman
- John Wood
Interviews
- Cara Banks
2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open Coverage Schedule
(All times ET, subject to change)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Platform
|Thurs., March 26
|3 – 7 p.m.
|Round 1
|Golf Channel
|Fri., March 27
|3 – 7 p.m.
|Round 2
|Golf Channel
|Sat., March 28
|1 – 3 p.m.
|Round 3
|Golf Channel
|Sat., March 28
|3 – 6 p.m.
|Round 3
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Mar. 29
|1 – 3 p.m.
|Final Round
|Golf Channel
|Sun., Mar. 29
|3 – 6 p.m.
|Final Round
|NBC, Peacock
Notable Players This Week
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Harris English
- Ryan Gerard
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Brooks Koepka
- Rickie Fowler
- Gary Woodland
--NBC SPORTS--