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NBC Sports - PB.jpg
ILIA MALININ AND AMBER GLENN HEADLINE 2026 ISU WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEK ON PEACOCK, USA NETWORK AND NBC
MLB Opening Day - PB
NBCUNIVERSAL SURROUNDS MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL’S RETURN TO NBC AND PEACOCK, WITH COVERAGE ACROSS TODAY, NBC NEWS, NBC STATIONS & ACCESS
MLB Opening Day - PB
NBC SPORTS MLB PREVIEW MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TRANSCRIPT

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

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TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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PGA TOUR’S TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOUSTON OPEN LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published March 24, 2026 02:28 PM

NBC Sports’ Live Coverage from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, Begins at 3 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 24, 2026 The PGA TOUR heads to the Lone Star State for the Texas Children’s Houston Open this weekend at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, headlining NBC Sports’ live golf coverage on NBC and Peacock on Saturday and Sunday.

The 12th event of the 2026 PGA TOUR season, Texas Children’s Houston Open is being hosted at Memorial Park Golf Course for the sixth consecutive time. The Texas Children’s Houston Open provides one of the final opportunities for players to qualify for the Masters Tournament by being inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking at the conclusion of this week’s tournament.

The field of 135 players who will compete for $9.9 million features World No. 10 Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin (No. 16), and defending Texas Children’s Houston Open champion Min Woo Lee (No. 31). In 2025, Lee set a new tournament course record at 20-under (260) in winning his first PGA TOUR title.

NBC Sports’ announce team for Texas Children’s Houston Open features Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon handling play-by-play alongside analysts Kevin Kisner and Brad Faxon, with on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman and John Wood. Cara Banks will conduct interviews.

NBC Sports’ third round coverage on Saturday, March 28 begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with final round coverage at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 29 on NBC and Peacock.

Following the Texas Children’s Houston Open, NBC Sports’ coverage of the TOUR remains in Texas with the Valero Texas Open (April 4-5).

NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team for Texas Children’s Houston Open

Play by Play

  • Dan Hicks
  • Terry Gannon

Analysts

  • Kevin Kisner
  • Brad Faxon

On-Course

  • Jim “Bones” Mackay
  • Smylie Kaufman
  • John Wood

Interviews

  • Cara Banks

2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open Coverage Schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Date
Time (ET)
Program
Platform
Thurs., March 26
3 – 7 p.m.
Round 1
Golf Channel
Fri., March 27
3 – 7 p.m.
Round 2
Golf Channel
Sat., March 28
1 – 3 p.m.
Round 3
Golf Channel
Sat., March 28
3 – 6 p.m.
Round 3
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Mar. 29
1 – 3 p.m.
Final Round
Golf Channel
Sun., Mar. 29
3 – 6 p.m.
Final Round
NBC, Peacock

Notable Players This Week

  • Chris Gotterup
  • Ben Griffin
  • Harris English
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Shane Lowry
  • Sam Burns
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Gary Woodland

--NBC SPORTS--