REMINDER: NBC SPORTS KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TODAY, TUESDAY, APRIL 28, AT 1 P.M. ET

Commentators Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Larry Collmus, and Supervising Producer Lindsay Schanzer

Dial 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 28, 2026 – NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby team will preview the upcoming 152nd Kentucky Derby on a media conference call Tuesday, April 28, at 1 p.m. ET .

Participants include host Mike Tirico, anchoring Derby coverage for the 10th time; analysts Randy Moss, who is covering the Derby for the 46th time, and Jerry Bailey, Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Kentucky Derby winner participating in his 31st Kentucky Derby (14th for NBC Sports/rode in 17 as jockey); reporter Donna Brothers who is working her final Derby and the only member of the announce team to work all 26 of NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby presentations; race caller Larry Collmus, who is calling his 16th Kentucky Derby for NBC Sports; and supervising producer Lindsay Schanzer, serving as lead Kentucky Derby producer for the fifth time (14th overall Derby).

NBC Sports presents the 152nd Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 2, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Kentucky Derby week coverage gets underway with the Kentucky Oaks Undercard this Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, and the Kentucky Oaks at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. For coverage highlights, click here.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.



WHAT : NBC Sports Kentucky Derby Media Conference Call

: NBC Sports Kentucky Derby Media Conference Call WHO : Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Larry Collmus, Lindsay Schanzer

: Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Donna Brothers, Larry Collmus, Lindsay Schanzer WHEN : Today, Tuesday, April 28, at 1 p.m. ET

: Today, Tuesday, April 28, at 1 p.m. ET NUMBER : 786-697-3501

: PASSCODE: NBC Sports

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