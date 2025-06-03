 Skip navigation
*REMINDER* NBC SPORTS U.S. OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4 – AT 9 A.M. ET

Published June 3, 2025 11:10 AM

Commentators Dan Hicks, Kevin Kisner, Smylie Kaufman and Notah Begay III

Dial 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.June 3, 2025 NBC Sports play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks and analysts/on-course reporters Kevin Kisner, Smylie Kaufman, and Notah Begay III will preview the upcoming 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., on a media conference call tomorrow – Wednesday, June 4, at 9 a.m. ET.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports 2025 U.S. Open Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Dan Hicks, Kevin Kisner, Smylie Kaufman and Notah Begay
  • WHEN: Tomorrow – Wednesday, June 4, at 9 a.m. ET
  • NUMBER: 786-697-3501
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBC Sports will present championship coverage of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock next Thursday, June 12 through Sunday, June 15, as well as comprehensive live studio programming on-site at Oakmont with Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on GOLF Channel, beginning Monday, June 9.

--NBC SPORTS--